The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SANDRA LEE BEVANS, 81, of South Point, Ohio, died July 12. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DORIS EVELYN ELKINS, 96, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 12 in Paramount Senior Living. She was the owner of Doris Beauty Salon for over 50 years. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHARA LYNN JENKINS, 57, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, daughter of Timothy and Donna Myers Stormes, died July 12 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. July 15 at Leatherwood Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Family and friends gather from 11 a.m. to noon July 15 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
GARY L. JOHNSON JR., 48, of Keystone Heights, Fla., died June 20. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. July 16 at Swann Creek Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with local arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET SUE KEENAN, 80, of Huntington died July 11. She was a retired educator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 16 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID WAYNE MAYS, 68, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Rhonda Mays, died July 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 17 at Coal Grove High School. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MURRILL LEE “MICKEY” NAPIER of Lawrence County, Ohio, widow of Arthur Napier, died July 10 Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. She was an office clerk for the Woodlands Retirement Community. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. July 16 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
TERESA ANNE NASS, 63, of Milton died July 5. There will be a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
