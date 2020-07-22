The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLIE ALEX BAILEY, 53, of Duncan Fork, W.Va., son of Charlene Faye Hall Bailey of Duncan Fork, died July 20 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Funeral services 11 a.m. July 23, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Ooten Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. July 22 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses.
REBECCA E. CAPE, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, life partner of Russell L. Boster of Proctorville, died March 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. July 26 at Proctorville VFW Post 6878. The VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary of Huntington will conduct a brief ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Donations are suggested to VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary c/o Mary Frances Adkins, President, 1626 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701-4120 or to a veteran’s organization of your choice. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARJORIE DAWN “SUE” CAZAD, 44, of Huntington, mother of Jacob and Destiny Cazad, died June 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a clerk at Clark’s Pump and Shop. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. July 25 at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHARLIE “CHUCK” EARWOOD, 80, of Tazewell, Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Susan Tussey Earwood, died July 21. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. July 25 at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 25 at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, P O Box 523, Richlands, VA 24641. Burial will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va. www.SingletonFuneralService.com.
MARY ALICE HUDNALL, 82, of Milton died July 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. July 24, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformeory.com/wallace.
JENNY McMILLIAN, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Gerald McMillian, died July 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 25, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA MARIE MURPHY, 91, formerly of Berrien Springs, Mich., formerly Kistler, W.Va., widow of Jerry Murphy, died July 2, in West Woods of Bridgman, Mich. She was an LPN. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 2, at the Fairplain Seventh-day Adventist Church, Benton Harbor, Mich. www.allredfuneralhome.com.
MILLARD CARLOS RATCLIFF, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Ann Parsley Ratcliff, died July 18 Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. www.ehallfunralhome.com.
PAUL RICHARD ROACH, 82, of Huntington died July 20. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. July 24 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests masks to be worn and social distancing observed. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HELEN DARLENE SMITH SHORE, 84, of Ironton, widow of Jack Shore, died July 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 25at Highland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, South Point, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
FONNIE MARIE THOMAN, 76, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Robert A. Thoman, died July 21 at home. Funeral service will be noon July 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Thoman Family Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTIN WHITT, 55, of Varney, W.Va., father of Kimmie Bowens of North Carolina, died July 21 at home. He was a painter by trade. Graveside services 4 p.m. July 23 at Mitchell Cemetery, Newtown, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.