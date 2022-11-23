The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JACKIE L. BELL, 84 of Huntington died Nov. 21. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL REED CHAMBERS, 78 of Barboursville died Nov. 21. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRITTANY DUNCAN, 30 of Laurel Creek, W.Va., wife of Joe Duncan, died Nov. 22 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Carey Cemetery, Hell Creek, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
MELISSIA EDWARDS, 86 of Varney, W.Va., died Nov. 21 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Varney Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 at the funeral home.
BOBBY LELAND FARRIS, 72 of Scottown, Ohio, widower of Brenda Farris, died Nov. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TERRANCE FOSTER, 45 of Huntington died Nov. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES FRANKLIN GOODALL, 69 of Southside, W.Va., died Nov. 22 at home. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DORTHA JUNE EVANS JARRELL, 89, of Brook Park, Ohio, widow of Delbert Okie Jarrell, died Nov. 19 at home. Before retiring, she worked in the Accounting Department of United Food Service of Cleveland, Ohio, Al Greene Vending, Brook Park, Ohio and Customer Service Representative for Distribution Centers Inc., Cleveland, Ohio. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 at the funeral home.
SHARON KAYE JOHNSTON, 71 of Crown, W.Va., widow of Hale Billy Johnston, died Nov. 21 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at Davin (W.Va.) Baptist Church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
KELVYN MELTON, 21 of Huntington died Nov. 20. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
NICHOLAS MITCHELL, 42 formerly of Ironton, brother of Jake Poole and Christina Boster, died Nov. 17. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Donations are suggested to veteran’s associations which help those suffering from PTSD. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
KATHERINE ALLEN MOORE, 89 of Ceredo died Nov. 21 at home. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Funeral services begin at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to The Training Station, 503 15th St. Kenova, W.Va. 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
CLAUDE MULLINS, 92 of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Phyllis Kinser Mullins, died Nov. 20 in Hillcrest Health Center, Danville, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
HELEN WALDRON POLLOCK, 97, formerly of Huntington, widow of Earl R. Pollock, died Nov. 21 at the Village of Riverview, Barboursville. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service time at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary. Huntington. is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BONNIE JEAN PORTER, 66 of Fort Gay died Nov. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours before service.
KEVIN RICE, 65 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 19 at home. There will be private, family services. Arrangements are directed by Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
SHEILA DIANE BARNETT ROY, 74 of Barboursville died Nov. 20in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
INA C. SHERIDAN, 84 of Ironton, wife of Michael Sheridan, died Nov. 17 in Harbor HealthCare of Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ironton Catholic Schools. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Nov. 26 at St. Joseph Church, Ironton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HILDA BRAGG STEPHENS, 91 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 26 at Rome Church of Christ, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN DAVID WITHROW, 59 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Cindy Withrow, died Nov. 17 at home. There will be a memorial service at noon on Nov. 26 at Altizer Baptist Church, 345 2nd St., Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Altizer Baptist Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.