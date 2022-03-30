The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRED B. BIAS, 89, of Lesage, husband of Jacqueline Bowman Bias, died March 28 at home. He worked for Teamsters Local 505, Huntington. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. April 1 at Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LILLIAN FAYE COFFMAN BROWN, 84, of Flatwoods, Ky., died March 28 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 1 at Highland Memorial Garden, South Point, Ohio. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM GREGORY BURTON, 62 of Huntington died March 29 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon April 1 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES R. CANTLEY, 81, of Barboursville, husband of Peggy Ann Sutton Cantley, died March 29 at home. He was a retired Funeral Director at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Gathering of family and friends will be at 11 a.m. April 2 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with a Celebration of life starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. www.klingelcarpenter.com
GARY GARFIELD CLARK, 66, of Milton died March 24 in Venice, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; entombment following in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY JOSEPHINE “JO” DANFORD, 94 of Huntington died March 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on April 1 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. on Friday. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington or First United Methodist Church. www.beardmortuary.com.
ANNA MAE FRUDA, 82, of Huntington, wife of Robert Fruda, died March 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education working as the secretary at Geneva Kent Elementary School. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BOBBY LEE GILL, 93, of Salt Rock died March 29. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JACQUELINE MICHELLE LAWRENCE, 52, of Huntington, mother of Lea Jade Lawrence, died March 26 at home. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY LORENZO LAWRENCE, 68 of South Point, Ohio, died March 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired construction supply salesman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 4 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 3 at the church. Arrangements directed by Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES WALTER LUTHER, 69, of Kenova, husband of Sylvia Blankenship Luther, died March 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a heavy equipment operator and gravedigger. There will be a graveside service at 3 pm. April 1 at Hillcrest Cemetery. There is no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is directing arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
HOMER MERRITT, 73 of Delbarton, W.Va., brother of Glen of Bucyrus, Ohio and Betty Scott of Delbarton, died March 30 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was an EMT. Funeral service at 7 p.m. April 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place following the service.
GARLAND “SKIP” PARSONS, 82, of Barboursville, husband of Martha McGhee Parsons, died March 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. March 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Program. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TARA T. PERKINS, 51, of Argillite, Ky., daughter of Beulah Kisser Perkins of Catlettsburg, Ky., died March 29 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 1 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CONNIE SUE REPROGEL, 63, of Red Jacket, W.Va., wife of Michael Reprogel, died March 29 at home. He was manager of Cree Wood Apartments. Funeral service at 10 a.m. April 2 at Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31 at the church. Arrangements directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
WILLIAM BLAINE ROBERTS, 83, of Huntington, widower of Angelina Roberts, died March 28 in ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 1 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.