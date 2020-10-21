The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICHARD BRUCE BOARD III, 23, of Huntington, son of Richard B. Board Jr., and Kellie Jo Blake, died Oct. 17 at home. He was a student. Funeral services 12 p.m. Oct. 23, Chapman’s Mortuary; burial in Plybon Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortury.com.
TAMIKA NIDESSA JOPLIN, 47, of Red Jacket, W.Va., daughter of Wanda Culumns Joplin, died Oct. 16, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She worked as a corrections officer at the Southwestern Regional Jail and also worked in daycare and as a DJ. Homegoing services 12 noon, Oct. 24 at Christ Temple Church, Williamson, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.
MILLIE KATHRYN HAYNIE KEENEY, 92, of Longwood, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of John Allen Keeney, died Oct. 20 in Florida. She was a medical clerk for the United States Government. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatten-Newman Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CHESTER "TED" KELLEY, 77, of Pedro, Ohio husband of Phyllis Kidd Kelley, died Oct. 19 at home. He retired from Rock Hill Schools. Funeral service noon Oct. 23, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONALD WILSON MILLS, 89 of Huntington, husband of Martha Ann Mills, died Oct. 19 in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. He was a retired truck driver for OK Trucking Company. Private graveside services will be at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova on Oct. 23. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
TIMOTHY H. MONTROSO, 54, of Crown City, Ohio, died Oct. 18, at home. He worked at Ford Motor Company. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 23, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET LOUISE MUSSER, 88, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of William D. Musser, died Oct. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a private family service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY RAY PATTON, 65, of Burnaugh, Ky., brother of Annette Patton and Robin Douglas Patton, died Oct. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked with the UK College of Agriculture. Neal Funeral Home will be in charge of graveside services 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a suggested donation may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Please include the name of person your gift is in memory of or in tribute.
CARL RUSSELL WILKES II, 43, of Huntington, died Oct. 19 at home. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WALLACE CLIFFORD YOUNG, 87, of Adams, Ky., formerly of Inez, Ky., died Oct. 19, in Martin County Healthcare Facility, Inez, Ky. He was a retired bulldozer operator in the coal industry. Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 22, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Funeral service at 6:45 p.m. www.hatfieldsfc.com.