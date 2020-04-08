The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OPAL MARIE BELL, 73, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Bobby Dean Bell, died April 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; with current public health concerns, visitors are limited to 10 at a time. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. April 10, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
REXENE MOORE CAUDILL, 89, of Wayland, Ky., widow of Amos Caudill, died April 5 at home. Private visitation and service at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky. Burial in Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky.
EDNA RUTH DAILEY KINDER COOPER, 64, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Stanley Edward Cooper, died April 7. There will be a private family service with a public celebration at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to New Heights Church for foster care, 1065 Main St., Milton, WV 25541.
GEORGE E. CRUMP, 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. April 10, Beale Chapel Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
CAROLYN DOUGLAS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, wife of George Douglas, died April 8 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CAROLYN REJINA GARRETT, 60, of Huntington, wife of Mannie Garrett, died April 6 at home. Due to current public health concerns, services will be limited to immediate family. Service will be livestreamed at the Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at 2 p.m. April 10. www.chapmans-mortuqry.com.
ROBERT F. HODGE II, 47, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Lavalette, husband of Vanessa Hodge, died April 7. Private family services will be held at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET CAROL KEARNS, 88, of Huntington, died April 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired pharmacist technician, having worked for the former Highlawn Pharmacy. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary.
SUE C. SCHWARTZ, 97, of Huntington, widow of George Frederick Schwartz, died April 5 in Madison Park. She was a retired bookkeeper and secretary with Appalachian Power and St. Mary’s Hospital. Private services will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Funeral services were live streamed on Chapman's Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BILLIE RUTH SCOTT of Monaville, W.Va., sister of Margaret Caldwell and Jeffrey Moore, died April 5. Memorial service will be at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES MARSHALL WETZEL, 77, of Ironton, husband of Doretta Pruitt Wetzel, died March 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He retired from Sureway Cab Company. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.