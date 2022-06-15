The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN EDWARD ALLEN, 53, of Ironton, father of Ryan A. Allen of Tennessee and Aaron Allen of Ashland, died June 14 at home. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. June 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ENOLA NANCY DILLEY CADE, 96, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Charles Edward Cade, died June 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 18 at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 61, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help with expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
STEPHEN KENT CORNWELL, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A celebration of life will be held 5:30 p.m. June 17 at Creekside Golf Course Lavalette. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICKEY LEE COX, 66, of Huntington, husband of Ann Cox, died June 15 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA KAY FRYE, 65, of Huntington, mother of Tracy Crawford, died June 3 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to One Voice, Donations – One Voice Inc. (onevoicewv.org) for their community effort in combating substance abuse in the West Virginia area. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD EDWARD HALL, 53, of Ironton, brother of Michael Lynn Hall of Ironton, died June 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 17 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
TERRY LYNN TURNER HODGENS, 60 of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died June 11 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. June 18 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
KEITH EDWIN JOHNSON, 70, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Lillian Johnson, died June 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 16 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Graveside service at noon June 18 at Obetz Cemetery.
KADEN LEE MALONE, infant son of Lyndsey Delawder and Marcus Malone of South Point, Ohio, died June 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon June 17 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery, Haverhill, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 16 at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
PAUL DAVID MAYS, 80, of Culloden died June 14. Graveside service at 1 p.m., June 21 at Highlawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Chapmanville, W.Va. Donations are suggested to an animal rescue of your choice. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
STEPHEN ALAN MORRIS, 68, of Milton, father of Matthew Harold Morris, died June 14 at home. He retired as a Senior Executive Representative in Pharmaceutical Sales for Johnson & Johnson. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary with visitation after 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in White Chapel Memoria Gardens, Barboursville. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEAN EDWARDS RIPLEY, 89, of Huntington, died June 14. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 17 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service. Memorial service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/klingelcarpenter Expressions of sympathy may be made to Contact of Huntington. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
RICHARD THOMAS STAPLETON, 76, of Huntington, partner of Nancy Regan, died June 5. No service is scheduled. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM H. WALKER of Huntington died June 11. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
THOMAS LLOYD WILLIAMS, 96, of Augusta, Ga., formerly of McMechen, W.Va., father of Thomas Raymond Williams of Richmond Hill, Ga., died June 11 in the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, Augusta. He was a retired Marine Engineer. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com