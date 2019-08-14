The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA GENE BAILEY, 82, of Huntington, died August 11, at home. She was a former switchboard operator. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one our before service. www.regerfh.com.
ANTHONY “ANDY” CABELL, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 8. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
EDITH M. CONRAD CLAGG, 90, of Huntington died Aug. 14. By her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY LOU CLONCH, 90, of Patriot, Ohio, widow of Douglas O'Dell Clonch Sr., died Aug. 13 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service.
RUTH WHITE DANIEL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11 in the Emogene Dolen Jones Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, August 17, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
FLORA ELLIS, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died August 14 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with are incomplete.
JOHN ALLEN FARRIS, 70, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., died Aug. 11 in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Arrangements are pending with Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
ALICE GAY FRYE, 71, of Huntington, died August 13. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY ANN HAYNES, 64, of South Point, Ohio, died August 12, at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery, Ironton. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
IZETTA MAY, 80, of Huntington, died August 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Scott Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLEN DALLAS MAYS, 80, of Lavalette, husband of Judith Van Faussien Mays, died August 10, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from TTA as a mechanic. A private graveside was conducted for the family. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington assisted the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
STEPHEN DALLAS NASH, 73, of Barboursville, died August 13. Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairmont State University volleyball program, Marshall University football program, or to a charity of one’s choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PEGGY JO MORTON OLESON, 82, of Sunset Beach, N.C. formerly of Lincoln County, died Aug. 5. There will be a graveside service, noon Saturday, Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is assisting the family with arrangements.
RUTH JENKINS PLUMLEY, 84, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Joshua Plumley, died Aug. 14. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Elkins Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
NANCY GINGER TOMBLIN, 51, of Wayne, daughter of Gene Marshall of Wayne, died Aug. 10 in The Teays Valley Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m.