The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
INES BLANKENSHIP, 83 of Lake, W.Va., mother of Annette Lewis of Lake, died May 28 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 3 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
DONALD JOSEPH HECK, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 30. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 4 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN MERRILL HOLDERBY, 72 of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. June 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He retired as an electrician with CSX. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
BETTY JO KIOGIMA, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert Peter Kiogima, died May 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be at noon June 3 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be private. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAMELA BAKER-METZ, 61, of Wayne, partner of Gregory Paul Pauley, died May 31 at home. She was a seamstress. Private memorial services will be conducted at her home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KARLA YVONNE McKENZIE, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Daren Ray McKenzie, died May 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVERETT McDONALD MINTON, 91, of Huntington, husband of Elma Hatfield Minton, died May 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired foreman at Special Metals. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and private services are planned. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
STERLING EDWIN PAUGH of Pittsburgh, Pa., formerly of Salt Rock, died May 15. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. June 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
MICHAEL E. PLANTZ, 53, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Larry Plantz and Jerrie Cremeens Plantz of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 28 in Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas. He was the Director of Choral Music at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, and was a Professor at Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 3 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
VIOLET CORINE “PEG” ASHWORTH RIGSBY, 71, of Leslie, W.Va., died May 21. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 3 at Orient Hill Cemetery. Wallace & Wallace, Inc., 283 Main St., Rainelle, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CHASE MATTHEW SMITH, 21, of Huntington, son of Mark Smith and Rhoda Ward, died May 27. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ZACHARY AARON SPEARS, 47, of Ironton, husband of Amanda Matney Spears, died May 29 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Phillips Funeral Home.
RONNIE DALE THOMPSON, 65 of Huntington, husband of Nina Bevels Thompson, died May 28 at home. He was a DryWall Finisher. Funeral will be at noon June 3 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary on Friday. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JACK FRANKLIN VALLANCE, 89 of Huntington, died May 30 in Huntington Health and Rehab Center. Graveside service at 11 a.m. June 3 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, near the Marshall Memorial. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANCES LYNN YOUNG, 79, of Ironton, died on May 29 in Close to Home 3, Ironton. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. June 3 at the Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may gather at the cemetery from noon until service time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.