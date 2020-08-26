The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID ADKINS, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 26 in Best Care, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JUDY BYRD BEVANS, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Allan Bevans, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be noon Aug. 29 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA JANE BOOTH BROWN, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, and formerly of Barboursville and Ashland, died Aug. 25. She worked for Island Creek Coal and State Electric Supply, and at Marshall University, where she retired as an accounting manager. Burial service will be at 11 a.m., Aug 28, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests support be given The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LINDA KAY BRUMFIELD, 51, of Huntington, mother of Joseph F. Brumfield III, died Aug. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
OKIE LEE CALDWELL, 75, of Lesage, husband of Adonis Terry Caldwell, died Aug. 24. He retired from the Cabell Huntington Health Department. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HELEN ELLIS, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 26 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES BELLER GROVES, 77, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 10 at home. There will be a graveside service and burial will be at noon Aug. 29 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
DIANA MARSHALL, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 25 at home. Arrangements are pending at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JOHN SCOTT NEWSOME, 74, of Huntington, died Aug. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
FLOYD ELSWORTH RAYBURN, 95, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 24. There will be a private family graveside service at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, on Aug. 31. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
IRENE ROWE, 81 of Huntington, widow of John Rowe, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the owner of Irene’s Pizza. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BERTHA RUE, 100, of Ironton, widow of Robert Rue, died Aug. 24 in Vero Beach, Fla. She was a nursing assistant, home health care companion and teaching assistant. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Aug. 29, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JACQUELINE CARLA SYNDER, 56, of Ironton, Aug. 25 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DON FRANCIS STEPHENS II, 75 of Culloden died Aug. 25 in Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kanawha HospiceCare. www.AffordableCremationsofWV.com. Cremation arrangements were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
VIRGINIA LEAH SWEENEY, 96, of Ashland, widow of Thomas Sweeney, died Aug. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired office manager for Bellefonte Country Club. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BESSIE THORNBURG, 92, of Clemmons, N.C., died Aug. 26 in Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
GEORGIA LEE FARLEY TOPPINGS, 95, of Huntington, died Aug. 25. Funeral services will be noon Aug. 28 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Farley Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
CARLENE YOUNG, 57, of Willisburg, formerly Blackberry, Ky., companion of Tony Easterling, died Aug. 24 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Social distance and face covering will be observed. www.hatfieldfc.com.