The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLINE L. ADAMSON, 78, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Wayne Adamson, died Oc.t 16 in Ashland Community Hospice. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
RUSSELL EUGENE BENNETT JR. 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Dora Bennett, died Oct. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GOLDIE MARIE BROWNING, 50, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 12. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
DONAL LEE CHAPMAN, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 18. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Blue Sulphur Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VIRGINIA B. CORTESE, 94, mother of Toni Gygi of Huntington, died Oct. 14 in Huntington. Visitation will be Oct. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, Tenn., and the funeral on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church of Memphis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, or the charity of your choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RALPH GLEN DAVIS, 79, of Huntington died Oct. 18 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. October 21 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LAMANDA “MANDI LYNN” GREEN, 42, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., mother of Renae Norman and Nicole Norman, both of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Oct. 15 at home. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and burial in Green Family Cemetery, Big Creek, W.Va.
KATHY JEAN ADKINS KEENEY of South Point, Ohio, widow of Norbert Keeney, died Oct. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial in Leatherwood Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the funeral home. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL THOMAS McNEELY, 20, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Christa McNeely, died Oct. 12. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
MABLE P. MERRITT, 99 of Huntington died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was an educator. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
VICTORIA SUZANNE MILLER, 61, of Barboursville, mother of Matthew St. Clair and Ronette Bragg, died Oct. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Aaron’s. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHEILA KAY NAPIER, 73, of Hewett, W.Va., died Oct. 15. She retired from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place.
ROCKY ALLEN PAYNE, 55, of Huntington died Oct. 16. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WALDSEE MERTON PRUNTY, 96, of Huntington, widower of Eula Maxine Prunty, died Oct. 19 at the Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BILLY J. STAPLETON, 92 of East Lynn died Oct. 18 at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, funeral service at 8 p.m. Military graveside rites 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at Elmwood Cemetery.
LARRY EDWARD STRATTON, 73, of Big Ugly, W.Va., husband of Joyce Stratton, died Oct. 15 at home. He was a retired teacher and principal of Lincoln County Schools. Honoring his request, cremation will take place and a private memorial service held at a later date at Oakview Family Cemetery at Big Ugly. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
KIMBERLY LEAH TERRY, 34, of West Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Ella Louise Terry, died Oct. 8. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
RICHARD DEWAYNE VANCE, 33, of Branchland, W.Va., son of David Vance and Millie Eastham Vance both of Branchland, and Roxy Mae Eastham of Huntington, died Oct. 13. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.