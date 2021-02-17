The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DARRELL LEE CAMPBELL, 55, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Feb. 15. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
IMOGENE KAY DICKENS, 76, of Red House, W.Va., mother of Sherry Powell and Jerry Lee Dickens, died Feb. 14. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JANIE ESTEP, 59 of West Columbia, W.Va., formerly of Kenova, died Feb. 9 in Lakin Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon, Feb. 20 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Plybon Cemetery, Whites Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
SANDRA LEE HARPER, 78, of Van, W.Va., died Feb. 14. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
JEANETTE HENSON, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 15 in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LENVILLE MAYS, 100, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Grace Mays, died Feb. 16. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VADA RUTH McCALLISTER, 85, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Emery McCallister, died Feb. 14. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA McCOY, 80, of Burnwell, Ky., wife of Thomas Clawrin McCoy, died Feb. 15 at home. She retired from K-Mart. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Gospel Revelation Tabernacle Church, Burnwell; burial in Thompson-Moore Cemetery, Burnwell. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY G. MIDKIFF SR., 69, of Huntington, widower of Sharon K. Midkiff, died Feb. 14 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LENORA DERETHA MOSS, formerly of Mallory, W.Va., widow of Robert Henry Moss Sr., died Feb. 12. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 20, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Visitation for THELMA NEWSOME, 54, of Lenore, W.Va., daughter of Charles and Audrey Sheppard Newsome, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Donations are suggested to the funeral home, chafinfh@frontier.com.
CHARLES HAYWARD RAWSON of Southside, W.Va., died Feb. 12. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Beech Hill Cemetery in Southside. Social distancing and facemasks are required. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HERMAN ROWE, 82, of Huntington, husband of Judy Osburn Rowe, died Feb. 13 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Rollins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Haws and Rowe Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Mask and social distancing will be observed. www.rollinsfh.com.
WILLIAM SAUNDERS, 73, of Milton, husband of Tama Saunders, died Feb. 13 at home. He was a retired welding inspector with Dow Chemical and Columbia Gas. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOHNNY WAYNE SINGER, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Roberta Singer, died Feb. 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LaTOYIA RENEE SMITH-HOLMES, 41, of Huntington, mother of Tyrin Smith-Holmes and Tiana Holmes, died Feb. 5. She worked in early childhood education at Southwestern Community Childcare. Home-going service will be1 p.m. Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church, Huntington, with visitation one hour before service at church. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
HANCEL EDGAR TRUESDELL, 80, of Ironton, died Feb. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge, Willow Wood, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD WHITE, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Ruby White, died Feb. 16. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA NUNLEY WRIGHT, 83, of Naugatuck, W.Va., widow of David Nunley and Allen Wright, died Feb. 15 at home. She retired from the Mingo County Board of Education as a cook. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 17, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
CARNEGIE ESTEP WAGNER of Baltimore, Md., formerly of Boone County, W.Va., widow of Norvel Wagner, died Feb. 9. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va.; burial following in Independence Cemetery, Sandyville, W.Va. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before service.
RUBY WALTERS, 95, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Harry Walters, died Feb. 15 in Holzer Senior Care Center, Bidwell, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.