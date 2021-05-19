The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAREN ANN BLEDSOE, 61, of Barboursville died May 18. She retired from Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
GLORIA JEANNE FERGUSON, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired RN from Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. May 21 at First Baptist Church of Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Missions. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA “BARTY” FERGUSON, 64, of Huntington, wife of Greg Ferguson, died May 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. May 22 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
KERNUS GREENE, 91, of Huntington, widow of Rudolph Edward Greene, died April 14. There will be a memorial service at noon May 22 at Real Life Christian Center, 2911 9th Ave., Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANN R. HOPPE, 90 of Huntington, widow of Rev. Neil Hoppe, died May 17. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Huntington.
RONNIE DALE McCALLISTER, 71, of Barboursville died May 18 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in McCallister Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ROY CLINE ROSS, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., died May 19. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 21 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 20 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
LESLIE MITCHEL HOMER SPURLOCK, 42, of Salt Rock died May 15. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete
WILMA LEE STEWART, 69 of Branchland died May 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 22 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
COLLEEN JOHNSON TAYLOR, of Teays Valley, W.Va., wife of Paul David Taylor, died May 14. Service will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, W.Va., with visitation two hours prior. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
SHAWN ANTHONY TOMBLIN, 44, of Parma Heights, Ohio, son of Earl Ray Elswick of W.Va., and Bonnie Weissenburger Dowdell of Madison, Ohio, died May 14. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon May 20 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; graveside service follows at Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va.
SAM WATSON, 72, Of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 10, 2021. He worked for Branchland Lumber Company as an equipment operator and truck driver. Friends and family are invited to join a Celebration of Life and Picnic in Sam's honor at the Watson family residence, Branchland, W.Va., starting at 1 p.m. May 30. Family will be providing food and refreshments. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
TIMOTHY WHITE, 60, of Elk Creek, W.Va., father of Kristy Adkins of Elk Creek, died May 17 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 21, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in White Cemetery, Elk Creek. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
GLADYS WEINBRECHT, 78, of Huntington died May 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. She was a self-employed tax accountant. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.