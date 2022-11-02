The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OPAL BLAKE, 88 of South Point, Ohio, widow of George Blake, died Oct. 30 in Harbour Healthcare of Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
DEBRA KAREN KINSER BROWN, 59 of Oak Hill, W.Va., widow of Roy Joseph Brown, died Nov. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Hillcrest Cemetery. She was a retired schoolteacher in the Putnam County school system. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 4 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHN FRANCIS ECKHART, 60 of Huntington, father of Frances Eckhart, died Nov. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an automobile salesman. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
AUDLEY CLYDE "BUTCH" FRANCE, 77 of Huntington died Nov. 1 in the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, Va. He was a retired Electrician with Local #317. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Culloden Family Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
NANCY CAROL HANSHAW, 80, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Billy Gene Hanshaw, died Nov. 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JENNIFER HATFIELD of Huntington, mother of Jami Edin, died Oct. 31. She worked as a patient account representative for Marshall Orthopedics. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
ROSS DALE HAZELETT, 83 of Huntington, widower of Ellen Francis Hazelett, died Nov. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a driver for UPS. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
SUSAN ELLA MAYS, 47 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Nov. 1. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDWARD ALLEN NEEL SR., 67 of Huntington died Nov. 1 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
TERRY LEE TONEY of Harts, W.Va., died Oct. 31 at home. He was a retired West Virginia State Trooper. Funeral service at noon Nov. 5 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in the Toney Family Cemetery, Big Ugly, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
BARRY SCOTT WOODS SR., 51 of Ironton, husband of Myrtle Marie Munyan Woods, died Nov. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a self-employed mechanic. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Arrangements are being directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GERALDINE WOODYARD, 82 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 1 in River Run Nursing Home, Coal Grove, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
