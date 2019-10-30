The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NATALIE SUE ADKINS, 58, of Barboursville died Oct. 29. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
DAVID LEE BOWENS, 47, of West Van Lear, Ky., husband of Tina Pennington Bowens, died Oct. 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was an installer for Barker Mobile Homes. Funeral service noon Nov. 1, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery, Hazel Green, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JERRY COBB, 63, of Huntington, died Oct. 21 in Huntington. He was born August 16, 1956. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in search of family to contact them at 740-886-6164. He is believed to have two children whereabouts unknown, and a sister in Hurricane, W.Va., area.
JERRY MICHAEL COLEGROVE, 54, of Simon, W.Va., died Oct. 27 in Beckley ARH. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home. Burial in Morgan Cemetery, Simon, W.Va.
GAILA DEANNA DAMRON, 58, of Huntington, mother of Amanda Robertson and Heather Adkins, died Oct. 19. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARION RAY DAVIS, 80 of Huntington, wife of Ronald Byron Davis, died Oct. 29. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2, New Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
SAMMY CLARENCE EPLING, 72, of Huntington, died Oct. 29. Gravedside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 1, at Harvey Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RANDY EDWARD FIELDS, 62, of McCarr, Ky., died Oct. 28 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 31, RE Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
MICHAEL F. FINLEY, 67, of Huntington, husband of Uzellia Wright Finley, died Oct. 27 at home. A private family memorial will be at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RAYMOND LEE FRAZIER, 84, of Charles Town, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, father of Lee and Paul Frazier, died Jan. 18, 2019 in Canterbury Center, Shepherdstown, W.Va. He was the former owner and operator of R.L. Frazier Inc. A graveside inurnment will be conducted at noon Nov. 2 at Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.
TRACY MENNIS GARTIN, 49, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, husband of Betty Gartin of Milton, died Oct. 23 at home. There will be a memorial service 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Westview Manor, 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington, on the fifth floor. The family requests attendees bring a covered dish to share if possible. If there are any changes, it will be posted on the Facebook accounts of immediate family members. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA ANN GIBSON, 68, of Lavalette, widow of Johnny Gibson, died Oct. 27 at her sister’s home. She had been a cook for Ashland Oil and The Pioneer Drive In. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 1, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
AUSTIN HARDWICK, 80 of Lesage, died Oct. 30 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
PAULA SUE BUSH HOLCOMBE, 66, of Ashland, died Oct. 25 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She was a district manager for Sally Beauty Supply. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 1, Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation one hour before service at the chapel. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SALLY MARIE JONES HOTELLING, 69, of Wayland, Ky., died Oct. 24 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Memorial service at a later time. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements.
DORIS L. SANDERS JORDAN, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Leslie “Bob” Jordan died Oct. 28. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a nurse. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
PAUL JENNINGS KAZEE SR., 84 of Huntington, widower of Patty Boytek Kazee and Lillian Carter Kazee, died Oct. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Kroger and was owner of rental properties throughout the Tri-State area. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 2, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLARENCE B. MATHIS, 86 of Wayne, widower of Pearl Jean Holland Mathis, died Oct. 28 in Emogene Dolin Hospice. Funeral services will be noon Nov. 1, Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church. Private burial in Mathis Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
ELIZABETH ALLISON MAY, 87, of Langley, Ky., widow of Roy M. May, died Oct. 26 at home. Memorial service 2 p.m. Nov. 2, Graceway United Methodist Church, Maytown, Ky. Memorial gathering 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 1, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.
DONALD RAY MOORE, 62, of Huntington, father of Joshua Moore and Julie Walters, died Oct. 28 at home. He was a former auto worker for Chrysler Corporation Detroit. Graveside memorial services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1, White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Inurnment will follow. Visitation after 1 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CALVIN C. PORTER, 73 of Ona died Oct. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ARNOLD "EDDIE" WATTERSON, 80, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Oct. 28. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Mount Union Church, Pliny, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.