The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CORINTHA MAE WHEELER BARNES, 95, of Huntington, widow of David Parker Barnes Sr., died Jan. 7. Contributions are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
AMY ANNA FRANCES BECKETT, 86, of Milton, died Jan. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Portersville Baptist Church Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALAN BOCOOK of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Jan. 11. He worked for CSX, W&S Welding, Goodyear Chemical and retired from M&G Polymer. A graveside service with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy will be at noon Jan. 15 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Community Kitchen, 2616 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101, or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
SHERRY KAY KINSER BOTKINS, 63, of Wayne, died Jan. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired as a custodian from the Wayne County Commision. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Botkins Family Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
BEVERLY SUE BRUMFIELD, 81, of Lesage, widow of Delbert Carroll Finley, died Jan. 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Jan. 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. She retired from Justice Glass & Supply Co. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD DENNY DeHART, 71, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Jan. 11. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14, New Life Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 15, also at the church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARK ANTHONY FINNELL, 55 of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, husband of Lisa Georges Finnell, died Jan. 10. For full obituary and service information please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
JAMES ANTHONY FITZGERALD, 47, of Ashland, fiancé of Lora Carter Conley, died Dec. 9. He was a member of Laborers Local 1445. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
BILL L. FREEMAN, 90, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Doris Arthur Freeman, died Jan. 12 at home. He retired as a Chemical Operator for Allied Chemical. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16, Solida Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. www.slackandwallace.com.
REBECCA JANE GENTRY, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 9 There will be a memorial service at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington, with burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRADY GILKERSON, 43, of Kenova, husband of Tiffany Gilkerson, died Jan. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Army. Services will be private. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
TIMOTHY LEE HAYNES, 28, of Ona, son of Timothy Rex Haynes of Charleston, W.Va., and Hilda Johnson of Ona, died Jan. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANCIS SCHULLER HEDRICK, 82, of Culloden died Jan. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JAIMEE LEE HOLLEY, 24, of Milton died Jan. 7. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
SHANNON LEIGH JONES, 60, of Huntington, wife of Rodger D. Jones, died Jan. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY T. KING, 94, of Ashland, widow of Frank King, died Jan. 12 in Oakmont Manor. She retired from General Telephone Company. Services will be private at South Ashland United Methodist Church on Jan. 19. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Donations are suggested to the church at 2203 29th St., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SAMUEL H. LANCASTER II, 39, of Huntington, son of Samuel H. Lancaster Jr., died Jan. 9. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Browning Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
RONNIE LEE MARCUM, 75, of Genoa, husband of Connie Marcum, died Jan. 12. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Donations to the family are suggested.
AUDREY FARROW McCLINTON, 87, of Huntington, widow of Lee Ernest McClinton Sr., died Jan. 10 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at New Life Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES EVERETT McCORMICK, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Debra McCormick, died Jan. 7. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NADINE MCKNIGHT, 87 of Chauncey, W.Va., died Jan. 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Jan. 15, Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE FULTON PIKE, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANIE SNYDER PRICE, 65, of Barboursville, widow of James David Price, died Jan. 11. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HERMAN RAY ROBERTSON, 67, of Kenova, husband of Karen Maynard Robertson, died Dec. 24, 2020, at home. He was a retired glass blower from Pilgrim Glass. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL C. ROSSITER, 82, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Sue Rossiter, died Jan. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
TERRI LYNN MULLINS SMITH, 64, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Jan. 7 at home. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOSHUA DALE “JD” STEWART, 39, of Ironton, husband of Christina Hall Stewart, died Jan. 10. He was a deliver driver for River Cities Courier. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Jan. 14, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES STOWERS, 90, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Patty Justice Stowers, died Jan. 12 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He retired from Consol Energy. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JEFFERY WALLER, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 12. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.