The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUSTINE ABRAHAM, of Huntington, wife of Dr. Fred Abraham, died Nov. 2 at the Woodlands Retirement Community Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
LINEL LEE ADKINS, 92, of Huntington died Nov. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Connors Steel and also retired from Meridian Construction. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Scott Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wolf Pen Church of Christ. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JENNIFER ELAINE AKERS, 60, of Huntington died Oct. 31 at home. She was employed by Atomic Distributing. There will be a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NOLICE LILLIAN CAUDILL, 95, of Hatfield, Ky., widow of Arnold Ray Caudill, died Nov. 1 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
PHILLIP GENE DANIELS, 52, of Columbus, Ohio, died Oct. 30 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cook-Daniels Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LEO STEVENSON GIBBS, 94, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Wilma E. Gibbs, died Nov. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARCELLA HERALD, 69, of Prichard, mother of Nancy Ann King of Knoxville, Tenn., died Sept. 11, 2021. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 16 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Doss Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
HARRIETTE JEAN JOHNSON, 84, of Huntington, widow of Eldin E. Johnson, died Oct. 30 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired X-ray Tech from Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be private services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RON MARSHALL LITCHFIELD, 38, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Kimberly Litchfield, died Oct. 26. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY MANNS, 66, of Kiahsville died Nov. 1. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will begin at noon on Friday. Burial will follow in Manns Cemetery.
GLEN SCOTT MARCUM, 89, of Huntington, husband of Joyce D. Marcum, died Nov. 1 at home. He owned and operated Marcum’s Garage and Used Cars. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DONALD R. MEGA, 79, of Barboursville, died Oct. 28 at home. He donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education. Family and friends will gather on Nov. 7 at Marshall University to honor his memory by participating in the 5K run/walk he loved. Donations are suggested to www.littlevictories.org.
DONNA MARIE STALEY PAYNE, 58, of Glenwood died Nov. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PAULA JEAN PEYTON, 73, of Huntington died Nov. 1 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in the Addison Reynolds Cemetery, Addison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Little Victories Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 247; Barboursville, WV 25504. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELIZABETH ANN "WINNIE" RICE, 86 of Barboursville, wife of Arthur Frederick Rice III, died Nov. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 6 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DEBORAH LYNN ROBERTSON, 62, of Huntington died Nov. 2. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN DAVID ROSS, 61, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Theresa Ross, died Nov. 2. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. Nov. 5 at the funeral home.
BILL RUTHERFORD, 73 of Delbarton, W.Va., died Oct. 31 in Good Sheppard Nursing Home. He was a retired assistant mechanic for the Mingo County Board of Education. In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton is in charge of the arrangements.
STEPHEN HENRY SHEERS, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 1 at home. He made antennas for Ham Radios W8AFX. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA JEAN SHEPHERD, 82, of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of Leeman H. Shepherd, died Oct. 31 at home. Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Hatfield Shepherd Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH PETERSON SMITH, 81, of Huntington formerly of Newark, Ohio, died Oct. 24 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, Newark, Ohio. Burial followed in Welsh Hills Cemetery. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is caring for local arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
IRELAND G. THOMPSON, 83, of Ceredo died Nov. 2. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY KATHRYN THOMPSON, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 31 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral homewww.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SALLY CHILDERS WILLIS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James Willis, died Oct. 31 in Wyngate at Proctorville. Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Beulah Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Foundation, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, WV 25702. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.