The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BESSIE JANE ADKINS, 84 of Huntington, widow of Dewy Lane and Patrick Adkins, died Nov. 8. There will be a graveside service at noon Nov. 11 at Adkins Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
KAREN SUE CORNELIUS BAKER, 70 of Ironton, widow of Joseph Lawrence Baker, died Nov. 4 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Woodland Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite charity are suggested. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
TERRY LEE BENTLEY, 78 of Huntington, father of Terri Michelle Litz, died Nov. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from INCO. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Reger Funeral Home Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM JERRY BIRD, 77 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Nov. 7. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to a local food pantry or children’s Christmas Angel Tree. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEFFREY ALAN BROWNING, 65, of Barboursville, husband of Jackie Browning, died Nov. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ALLEN CHAPMAN, 78 of Ona died Nov. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TAMMY IRENE COLE, 49 of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Richard Eugene Cole, died Nov. 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Macedonia Cemetery, Waterloo, Ohio. Visitation at the graveside will be at 12:30 p.m. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN MICHAEL COOPER, 56 of Huntington, husband of Heather Kay Cooper, died Nov. 6. Services will be private. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
PAUL DAVID DIALS, 49, of Verner, W.Va., husband of Angela Thomas Dials, died Nov. 6 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a Telecommunications OSP supervisor with Optimum. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Verner Community Church. Burial in Dye Cemetery, Verner. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
HAROLD LESTER DURST, 82, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Nov. 8. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
DELORIS MARY ECKERT, 89, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Walter Eckert, died Nov. 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired cook from the Columbus Public School system. Services will be 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET EVANS, 99, formerly of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 15, 2022, in Woodland Oaks Healthcare Facility, Ashland. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 12 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhone.com.
ROBERT LEE HALL, 37 of Ironton, son to Robert Douglas and Velma Sanchez Hall of Inez, Ky., died Nov. 6. There will be no service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GENE PETE HERN JR., 64, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 31 in Doctors Hospital OhioHealth, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at New Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
PAUL DAVID ISGETT, 55, of Ironton, husband of Cindy McKnight Isgett, died Nov. 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for the Ohio Highway Patrol. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
JESSICA MARIE JOHNSON, 41, of Huntington, wife of Sam Johnson, died Nov. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EMERY MARVIN McCALLISTER, 92 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Vada Ruth McCallister, died Nov. 9. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BETTY JEAN HUNTER NAPIER, 85 of Switzer, W.Va., widow of Dana T. Napier, died Nov. 5. She worked at Logan Corporation and Petroleum Products. Memorial service at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan, W.Va. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
MARTHA JANE NAPIER, 81 of Kiahsville, widow of Luther Napier, died Nov. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Ross Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
DONALD NELSON, 78 of Hillsboro, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, husband of Bonnie Sue Mills Nelson, died Nov. 5 in Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. He was a self-employed drywall installer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial following in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
CLARA BELLE SEXTON, 88, of Orange City, Fla., formerly of Prichard, widow of Harold Keith Sexton, died Nov. 2 in Advent Fish Memorial, Orange City. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GERALD RICHARD MARK SMITH, 37 of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Lisa Phillips Smith, died Nov. 7 at home. He was a general laborer. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and memorial services will be at a later time. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
ROSE MARIE MURPHY SMITH, 79 of Boyd County, Ky., mother of Dena Thornton of Wurtland, Ky., Diana Gullett of Mead, Ky., and Dawn Smith of Louisville, Ky., died Nov. 7 at home. She worked for United Missouri Bank in Kansas City and helped develop its first computer system for sending wire transfers and was an Accountant and Bookkeeper for D&D Shoe Company, Murray, Ky. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Wurtland First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY ANN WHEELER, 85, died Nov. 12, 2021, and HARRY MARVIN WHEELER, 85, died Oct. 17, 2022. Both were residents at the Woodlands at Furman Arboretum in Greenville, S.C. She was a dental assistant. He was a retired training supervisor at Armco Steel. There will be a celebration of life for the Wheelers at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Friends gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Ministries of the Augusta Road Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DELORIS ANN WILKS, 61 of Louisa, Ky., companion of Terry Johnson, died Nov. 8. She retired from the Postal Service. Friends and family gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.