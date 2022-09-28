The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY LEE CAREY, 65, of South Point, Ohio, wife of David Carey, died Sept. 26 at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JENNIFER FRASHER CAUDILL, 62, of Huntington died Sept. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Ceredo Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Browning Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Ceredo Church of Christ. www.rollinsfh.com.
BEVERLY ANN CURTIS, 91, of Delaware, formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 26 at home. She was an Assistant Administrator to the Pallottine Sisters. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are under direction of Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
SALLY LOU DAVIS, 89 of Barboursville died Sept. 27 in the Village at Riverview. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JACQUELINE SUE GRANT, 75, of Huntington died Sept. 28. She retired from Marshall Health OB/GYN in medical records. At her request, the family will celebrate Jackie’s life in a private gathering. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM RICHARD HYSELL, 75, of Huntington died Sept. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVELYN MARIE LYCAN, 95, of Kenova died Sept. 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will follow in Christian Cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-a-donation/
Inurnment service for GLORIA JACQUELINE SCHULZE MCGINNIS of Williamsport, Pa., daughter of Effie and Marion McGinnis of Huntington, will be 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Huntington High School Department of Social Studies. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY KAY MONDAY, 77, of Milton died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DERICK LEE NIDA SR., 64, of Barboursville, died Sept. 27. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home. Burial following in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
BESSIE ANN MEDDINGS PERRY, 75, of Wayne died Sept. 26. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in William Perry Cemetery, Dunlow,.
LONNIE GALE ROSS, 48, of Huntington died Sept. 27. A small graveside service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
OSCAR SPRATLEY, 71, of South Point, Ohio died Sept. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are pending with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
LARRY RAY STOLLINGS, 87, of Barboursville, husband of Patricia Pack Stollings, died Sept. 27 at home. He was a retired Senior Chief in the US Navy. Funeral service at noon Oct. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JONATHAN NOAH THACKER, 48, of Del Ray Beach, Fla., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 23. Friends gather from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sept. 30 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio; memorial service follows at 1 p.m. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY JOAN DANIELS WEEMS, 66, of Burlington, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in Promerica of Riverview. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
DAVID LAWRENCE WITHERS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21 at home. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington; friends gather two hours before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LISA DENISE WORDEN, 61, of Kenova died Sept. 24 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no public services. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.