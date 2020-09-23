The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSEPH NATHANIEL ALLEN, 79, of South Point Ohio, husband of Catherine Y. Allen, died Sept. 18 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. He worked for Zenith International Harvester as a Machine Operator. The funeral service will be at noon Sept. 26, with visitation one hour before service time at Greater Love Temple of PFCC International, 7394 County Road 1, South Point. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MERVIN STANLEY BLACK JR., 59, of Huntington, , son of Virgie Elizabeth Smith Black of Huntington, died Sept. 17, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 25, at Bias Chapel Cemetery, Barker’s Ridge. He was a laborer in the construction business. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STEPHEN SHANE BLACK, 31, of Milton, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sept. 26, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Blue Sulphur Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
FRANKLIN BOLES, 88, of Leon, W. Va., died Sept. 23 in Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon, Sept. 25, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will follow at Leon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
DANNY BURGRAFF, 70 of Huntington died Sept. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. At his request, cremation was chosen and no public service is scheduled. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES DOUGLAS EPLION, 79, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Susan Diane Eplion, died Sept. 21, at home. He retired from The Ohio River Company as an engineer. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 24, at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. The family has requested that facial coverings and social distancing be observed while attending the service. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HERMAN FAULKNER, 76, of Prichard, father of Rita Kessick and Billy Faulkner of South Point, Ohio and Herman Faulkner of Ironton, died Sept. 14. He was a construction equipment operator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
NANCY HAY, 50, of Ironton, died Sept. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements.
PAUL HOLLEY, 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Marlana Holley, died Sept. 21 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Sept. 25, at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, with visitation being from 5:30 to 7 p.m., also at the church. Private family burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE JACKSON, 83, of Huntington, died Sept. 22. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JENNIFER LEE LANHAM, 51, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of William Michael Lanham, died Sept. 22, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was office manager for the Infinity Center in Ashland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM HARRY LEGRAND III, 43, of Huntington died Sept. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
ELLEN HARVEY THOMPSON MCCLOUD, 55 of Verdunville, W.Va., wife of Dennis, died Sept. 21 in St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She retired from the Logan County Board of Education. She chose cremation and no service is scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
GLEN RAY McGLONE, 73, of Kenova, husband of Deborah Sue Bowen McGlone, died Sept. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired Systems Analyst with Union Carbide. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.rollinsfh.com.
AVERY MULLINS, 89, of Bruno, W.Va., widower of Bertha Grimmett Mullins, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 3 p.m. Sept. 24, Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Godby, W.Va. Family and friends gather at 2:30 in the mausoleum. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT WANDELL NEACE, 82, of Ranger, W.Va., died Sept. 22 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 25, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va; burial will follow in the Peaceful Valley Cemetery, Ranger. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
GREGORY KENTON NORRIS of Huntington, husband of Charlotte Ann Hoffman Norris, died Sept. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was the owner and operator of Huntington Hall of Frames. There will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside service at 11 a.m., Sept. 26 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. Although not strictly limited to family, it’s requested anyone who attends wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. www.regerfh.com.
DONNA LOU REYNOLDS SEXTON, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 22 at home. Graveside rites will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting her family with arrangements.
BILLY LESTER STEVENS of Huntington died Sept. 18. He retired from the railroad industry. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, and livestreamed on www.regerfh.com. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask.
RAY JUNIOR WILMOTH, 88, of Barboursville died Sept. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will one hour before service Friday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.