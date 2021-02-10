The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NANCY L. BEASLEY, 55 of Huntington, formerly of Matewan, W.Va., died Feb. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a caregiver. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PAMELA DUNLAP BROOKS, 84, of Huntington, widow of Gene Brooks, died Feb, 6. She retired from the First Huntington National Bank and United Fuel Gas Company. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Chapman’s Mortuary, with a funeral service at 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to say a few words in her honor. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Conley Family Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BERNICE MAY CLEGHON, 96, of Huddy, Ky., widow of Richard Cleghon, died Feb. 8 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. All services will be private. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens in Kentucky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SHANE PATRICK ELLIS, 31, of Kistler, W.Va., son of Rhonda Lou Ellis-Valliere of Kistler, died Feb. 5 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service 11 a.m. Feb. 12, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RHONDA GAIL FERGUSON, 70, of Valdosta, Ga., formerly of Accoville, W.Va., widow of Danny J. Ferguson, died Feb. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a beautician. Lin lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., which is in charge of arrangements, to help with cremation expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JIMMY LEE FOSTER, 77, of Milton died Feb. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial following in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN MICHAEL GREGORY, 43, of Kenova, husband of Melissa Rowe-Gregory, died Feb. 4 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a security guard with A-1 Security. Funeral services will be noon Feb. 12 at Christ Temple Church, Ashland. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY BETH GRAVES, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Kevin Graves, died Feb. 6 in Greenbrier, Tenn. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARMIE HARLESS, 90, of Ona, widower of Maxine Pack Harless, died Feb. 9 at home. He was a retired furnace operator from INCO. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 13at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANK HAROLD LEIGHTY, 81, of Poca, W.Va., died Feb. 8 at home. He retired from the US Postal Service. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Feb. 12 at the Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance on Avondale Road. Visitation after 11:30 a.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHIRLEY ANN MANNON, 71, of Ironton, wife of Chancey Mannon, died Feb. 9 in Heartland of Riverview South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Langdon Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES M. McCLOUD, 80, of Ironton, died Feb. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was formerly employed at Ironton Coke-Semet Solvay and was a retired machinist for CSX Railroad. A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLYDE IVAN McGLONE, 82, of Kenova, husband of Jill Hatfield McGlone, died Feb. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Huntington police officer then coached at Vinson and at Russell. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ivan and Gloria McGlone Scholarship Fund at Russell High School, 709 Red Devil Lane, Russell, KY 41169. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Russell High School gymnasium; visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the school. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
FRANK NAPIER, 66, of Frostproof, Fla., husband of Annette Stevens-Napier, died Feb. 6 in Advent Health, Lake Wales, Fla. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
LORETTA ROBINSON, 84, of Huntington, died Feb. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a home healthcare worker. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Reger Funeral Chapel. www.regerfh.com.
MARY YVONNE SHAIKH, 58, of Huntington, daughter of Mary Harris of Clarksburg, W.Va., died Feb. 7. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Emmanuel Community Church, 1458 28th St., Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
PAULA EVELYN STEWART, 57, of Kenova, mother of Jessica Maynard, died Feb. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a line cook at the Griffith and Feil Soda Fountain. A memorial gathering for friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Social distancing and mask will be required. www.rollinsfh.com.
JACKIE DONALD WOODARD, 86, of Milton died Feb. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Social distancing and face covering will be honored. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformemory.com/wallace