The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KENNA FRANKLIN ALIFF, 75, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Linda Kay Adkins Aliff, died Aug. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BEULAH ADKINS BAISDEN, 93, of Wayne, wife of Walter Glen Baisden, died Aug. 20. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Wayne. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington or Huntington City Mission.
DARLIS JOAN CANTRELL CASSADY, 58, of Varney, W.Va., wife of Arvol Greg Cassidy, died Aug. 22 at home. She was an employee of Walmart in South Williamson, Ky., as a bakery associate. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Cantrel Cemetery, Wharncliffe, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at the funeral home.
NELLIE JANE CALDWELL FERGUSON, 90, of Kenova, widow of Ernest W. Ferguson, died Aug. 22 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God, 4430 Piedmont Rd., Huntington, 25704 www.rollinsfh.com.
DAVID WILLIAM HAGER, 33, of Milton died Aug. 18. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SUSAN ANN KARRES, 82 of Huntington, wife of Ron Karres, died Aug. 24 in Promedica, South Point Ohio. She was a legal secretary. Services and visitation will be private. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is directing arrangements. www.regerfh.com
TIMOTHY B. MALONE, 63, of Ironton, husband of Sheri Lynn Allen Malone, died Aug. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Melvin Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LINDA LOUISE CHAFFINS MULKEY, 78 of Ironton, widow of Harry L. Mulkey, died Aug. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Haverhill (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
DONALD EUGENE NICHOLS of Ashland, husband of Phyllis A. Nichols, died Aug. 23. He was a mechanic at Armco Steel and was a real estate agent and realtor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at First Baptist Church of Russell. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the American Cancer Society. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DR. HOSSEIN SAKHAI, 91, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 22. He was a retired neurosurgeon. Service and Facebook livestream at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 from Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Private entombment t White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation. https://mountainhealthfoundations.org/donate.
KAY SHANNON, 70, of Huntington, mother of Amber Shannon, died Aug. 21 at her daughter’s home. She was a retired nurse from Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JACKIE LEE STARKEY, 47, of Huntington died Aug. 22. Service will be private for family. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LANDON JOSEPH STUMP, 22 of Williamson, W.Va., son of Michael Ferrell and Jennifer Stump, died Aug. 17. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place.
DELTA LEAMON WOOD, 91, of Danville, W.Va., died Aug. 22 at home. Service at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial in Boone Memorial Park Madison, W.Va. Visitation from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
MELVIN PHILIP YOUNG, 84, of Milton died Aug. 21. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will be at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.