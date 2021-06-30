The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA LEE BLEVINS, 78, of Huntington died June 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired cook. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 3 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
PHYLLIS ANN BROUGHTON, 92, of Ashland, widow of Cecil Broughton, died June 29 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She worked at the Putnam Agency and for National Mines. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 2 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Dixon Cemetery, Westwood, Ky. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or to Christ United Methodist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH W. CAMDEN JR., 88, of Bidwell, Ohio, widower of Betty Day Camden, died June 29 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio. He was a truck driver for Penny Fare and worked out of Huntington Local 505 Teamsters. Funeal service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JANICE “JODY” D. CHAFFIN, 74, of Huntington, wife of Paul Chaffin, died June 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.
KATHERINE JO CLONCH, 63, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 28 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. July 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 1 at the funeral home.
STEPHANIE RENE PEPPER COUGHENOUR, 56, of Huntington, widow of Jeffrey Scott Coughenour, died June 25 at home. She had worked at local restaurants in kitchen preparation. Memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m. July 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after 4 p.m. at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STEVEN MAURICE ELLIS, 60, of Huntington, husband of Bert Ellis, died June 28 at home. He was a Fire Marshal with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be at noon July 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIS GUE, 92, of Lesage died June 28 at home. He retired from Steel of W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY ALICE SOWARDS HOLBROOK, 86, of Huntington died June 28. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BONNIE MARIE CLARK MATOVICH, 84, of Ceredo, formerly of Prichard, widow of Paul Matovich and Charles Thacker, died June 29. She retired from Prichard Elementary School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Contributions may be made to the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 632, Fort Gay, WV, 25514.
TARA DAWN LAYNE ODISHOO, 38, of Roselle, Ill., formerly of South Point, Ohio, wife of Daniel Odishoo, died June 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 2 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point; burial following in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
GARY LEE PETTYJOHN, 66, of Huntington, husband of Evelyn Pettyjohn, died June 28. Funeral service will be at noon July 3 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service.
DIANNA MAYNARD POINDEXTER of Bossier City, La., formerly of Wayne, widow of Arnold Poindexter, died June 23 in Shreveport, La. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 2 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
MARY MARGARET SPILLMAN RUSSELL, 77, of Ironton, widow of Rev. Millard P. Russell, died June 29 in Ashland Community Hospice Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 2 at City Mission Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.slackandwallace.com.
JOSHUA DALE WHEATON, 42 of Mount Sterling, Ky., husband of Jessica Sizemore Wheaton, died June 27 in St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, Ky. He was an employee of A+ Rental. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 1 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.