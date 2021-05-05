The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TAMMY M. ANDERSON, 62 of Huntington died May 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ALICE A. ANDREWS, 90, of Delaware, Ohio, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 23, 2020, in Willow Brook at Delaware Run. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. May 8 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Social distance and masks are necessary. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID JOHN ARIGAN, 67, of Huntington, husband of Cora Jean Hamlin Arigan, died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was employed at Marshall University as a manager in the shipping/receiving department. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ZAYONNA RENEA ARNOLD, infant child of Star R. Burns and Tyson S. Arnold of Bidwell, Ohio, died May 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. May 7 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
GEORGE WAYNE BIAS, 70, of Kenova, husband of Shirley Bias, died May 4 at home. He retired from Special Metals. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. May 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHIRLEY BROWN, 82, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Norman Brown, died May 3. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 7 at Woodland Cemetery section P. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home oversees the arrangements.
Service for CHARLENE SOWARDS CARDEA of Hurricane, W.Va., widow of Dan Cardea, will be noon May 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JOHN HOBERT DAMERON SR., 80, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Marylou Dameron, died May 4 at home. He was a former driver for Light Express, Haverhill, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JANET J. DRAPER, 86, of Huntington, mother of Charles L. Draper II, died May 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked at Scott Orthopedics. A visitation will be conducted from noon to 1 p.m. May 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, and a brief service and committal will follow at 1 p.m. Graveside will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington or to One by One Animal Advocates of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES R. FARRIS, 75, of Louisa, Ky., died May 4. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 8 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa. Burial will follow in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
CARL L. HAMLIN, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Jackie Hamlin, died May 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ELINOR G. HAYES, 95, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Edsel Hayes, died May 2 in Grant Medical Center. Private arrangements with Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio, and interment later in Green Lawn Cemetery. www.cookandsonpallay.com.
JOHNIE SAMUEL HAYSLIP JR., 47, of South Point, Ohio, son of John Samuel and Lynda Barker Hayslip, died May 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 10 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Victories, 3589 Wire Branch Rd., Ona, WV 25545. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.
DANNY R. HUTCHINSON, 81, of Kenova, husband of Regina Hutchinson, died May 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 7 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. He was a former employee of Houdaille Industries and Wayne County Board of Education. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
NANCY LEE BATES JAMES, 94 of Huntington, widow of Frank Edward James, died May 2. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. May 8 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton is attempting to find any family or friends of the following individual, FRED ULYSSES LAMB Jr. age 61, born in Kansas City, Mo., U.S. Army veteran and a resident of The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio, since September 2019. Any information would be appreciated. Please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th St., Ironton, OH 45638, 740-532-2144 or phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.
CARL RAY PEMBERTON, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Jean Pemberton, died May 4 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from BASF. Funeral service will be noon May 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon May 7 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JULIA ELIZABETH SAMMONS, 83 of South Point, Ohio, wife of Earl Sammons, died May 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington. Services are incomplete at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
BARBARA RUTH SMITH, 82, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 4 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. There will be a private graveside service and burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
GRACE KELLAR SPOOR, 96, of Huntington died May 2 in The Village at Riverview Assisted Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. May 8 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington; graveside service will be private. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue or the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HERBERT THORNBURY, 83, of Pinsonfork, Ky., husband of Marie Chapman Thornbury, died May 4. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at noon May 7, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Thornbury Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 5 and 6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.