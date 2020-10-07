The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JACK WINSTON BLACK of Milton, widower of Judith Ann Black, died Oct. 5. A private service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES STEVEN CARMON, 65, of Ironton died Oct. 7, in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Private family services at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HARRY WILLIE CHILDERS JR., 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, father of Jimmy Childers, died Oct. 6, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired truck driver at Machinery Hauling, Kenova. No services are scheduled. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EUGENE "DUGE" CLAY, 83, of East Lynn, widower of Linda Sue Adkins Clay, died Oct. 6 at home. He was a retired truck driver for the WVDOH. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home.
PAUL FRANKLIN FERRIS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Teresa Ferris, died Oct. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family graveside service and visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HOWARD WAYNE FOWLER, 60, of Fort Gay, son of Carrie Jean Fowler, died Oct. 6. Funeral services 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Thompson Cemetery, Vinson Branch. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
BETTY LEIGH KITCHEN FULTON, 95, of Culloden, widow of William O. Fulton, died Oct. 5, in Cabell Health Care Center. Funeral service 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Committal service 10 a.m. Oct.9, Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD L. HENSLEY, 88, of Barboursville, died Oct. 4. He taught at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Huntington High School, and Marshall University Community and Technical College. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his name to your favorite charity.
WALTER DANIEL HUGHES JR., 55 of Huntington, son of Walter D. Hughes Sr., and Connie Tovar Hughes of Huntington, died Oct. 5, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Bowen Cemetery. www.beardmortuary.com.
RICKY EDWARD INGRAM, 57, of Huntington died Oct. 2. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 10, New Day Ministry, 615 10th St. W, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOHN JAY JUSTICE JR., 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Edna Justice, died Oct. 6 in Emogene Dolin Junes Hospice House. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.
MARJORIE ANN LAWRENCE, 83, of Ranger, W.Va., widow of Derry Lawrence, died Oct. 5. She was a retired clerk for the Hamlin DHHR office. Funeral service noon Oct. 9, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Press Farley Cemetery, Cove Gap. Visitation one hour before service.
NOLA BELLE LEMASTER, 81, of Winchester, Ky., formerly Ashland, widow of Gary Blucher Lemaster, died Oct. 6 at home. She worked in the Paul G. Blazer High School cafeteria. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Grace Church of the Nazarene; burial in Keaton Community Cemetery, Johnson County. Visitation one hour before service. Donations in lieu of flowers suggested to the American Heart Association. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GRAYDON E. “BUDDY” MILLER, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 5. Graveside services will be at noon, Oct. 10, Woodland Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com. Masks and social distancing required.
DALE L. MORRIS, 72, of Huntington, husband of Brenda Webb Morris, died Oct. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired Sergeant First Class of the U.S. Army. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.regerfh.com.
SELBA JEAN ROBINSON SHAFER, 82, of Ironton, widow of Harold Leon Shafer, died Oct. 6. She was a dog groomer. Graveside service at a later date. Donations may be made to Mamre Baptist Church, PO Box 110, Kitts Hill, OH 45645 or Lawrence County (Ohio) Humane Society, 1302 Lane Ave., Ironton, 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, in charge of arrangements. www.phillpsfuneralhome.net.
JACK H. WALKER, 90, of Ironton, widower of Nancy Dalton Walker, died Oct. 5 at home. He was a retired CSX Carman. Graveside service noon Oct. 9, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, in charge of arrangements. Donations suggested to Ashland Community Hospice.
NORMAN JACKSON WORLEY, 91 of Huntington, widower of Betty Lou Worley, died Oct. 6. Committal service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 9, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com