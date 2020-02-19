The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KEVIN J. ADKINS, of Paris, Ohio, died Feb. 14. He was a retired Master Sergeant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARISMA ESMON'ET ALLEN, infant daughter of Vaunda Hopkins of Huntington and the late Charles Allen III, died Feb. 17. At this time, arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
MOTT JERRY BLAKE, formerly of Huntington, widower of Pauline Blake, died Feb. 18. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 20, Whitehurst-Powell Funeral Home, Crestview, Fla.; burial in Liveoak Park Memorial Cemetery, Crestview. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
HELEN S. BROWN, 93, of Huntington, widow of Charlie Brown, died Feb. 9 at home. A memorial service will be held at noon March 7, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tri-State Literacy Council; please email literacy@cabell.lib.wv.us.
MINNIE LEE CANADY, 89, of Huntington died Feb. 19. At this time, arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
THELMA COPLEY, 60, of Louisa, Ky., daughter of Victoria Daniel, died Feb. 18. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 21, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Daniel Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
TIMOTHY CUSTER, 43, of Ona died Feb. 14. There will be a memorial visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GRANVILLE S. “TIM” FLESHER III, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21 at Beard Mortuary. Private family burial will be held in Cairo Masonic Cemetery, Cairo, W.Va. He retired from Fairland High School as a Guidance Counselor. www.beardmortuary.com.
RENA W. FULKS, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Dan Fulks, died Feb. 19. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY ELLEN GANNON, 70 of Huntington, wife of Richard Joseph Gannon Sr., died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former Cabell County schoolteacher. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CONSTANCE SHANNON GILBERT, 75 of Huntington, formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., died Feb. 4 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Our Lady of Fatima Church, Huntington. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. at the church. www.beardmortuary.com.
PAUL EVERETT JARRELL, 92, of Wayne, husband of Minnie Marie Aldridge Jarrell, died Feb. 17 at home. He was a retired welder for Martiki Coal in Kentucky and Babock and Wilcox in Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 22, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
EDWIN LEE LAYMAN, 61, of Kenova, widower of Kim McCormick Layman, died Feb. 14 in CMAC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. He retired from the State of West Virginia Department of Highways. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.rollinsfh.com.
PATRICIA ANN FUNDERSOL PARKER, 79, of Ironton, widow of John Parker, died Feb. 17 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 21, Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANTHA DILLON ROBERTSON, 92, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Roy Robertson, died Feb. 16. She was owner of Robertson Supermarket. Celebration of life, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 20. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.
HELEN LOUISE SHAFER, 92, of Onstead, Mich., widow of Wilford Shafer, died Feb. 18 in Lenawee Medical Care Facility, Adrian, Mich. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN DEREK SHAFER, 28, of Lebanon, Ohio, husband of Deborah Lee Blankenship Shafer, died Feb. 18 in Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He worked in landscaping. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A gathering of family and friends will follow after the service at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Event Center. Memorial contributions may be made to The Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, 1080 Nimitzview Drive, #208, Cincinnati, OH 45230. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
THOMAS SMITH, 75, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Darlene Young Smith, died Feb. 18 at home. He was owner of Mr. T’s Pizza in Delbarton. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 21, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Meeks Cemetery, Thelma, K. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home.
OLGA DIANE STAGGS, 71, of Hardy, Ky., died Feb. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 21, Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Allen Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY TAYLOR, 73, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Viola Barron Taylor, died Feb. 16 in Echo Manor, Pickerington, Ohio. HE worked at Western Electric / Lucent Technologies. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mahon Family Cemetery, Belo, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bethel Baptist Church Special Projects or to the American Cancer Society. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH ANN BETHEL VANCE, 94, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Clyde C. Vance, died Feb. 16 at her granddaughter’s home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon Feb. 22, Robinette Church of God; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangement. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DERL A. WALLACE, 88, of Ashland, husband of Shelby Blankenship Wallace, died Feb. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired State Farm Insurance agent. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 21, First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
JAMES BRADLEY WATTS, 62, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Swann, died Feb. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in electronics sales. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.