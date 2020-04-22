The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARGARET ASHWORTH, 92, of Milton, died April 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. According to her wishes, there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEREMY SHARMAINE BELL, 42, of Huntington, son of Deandre and Sally Ann Turner of Huntington, died April 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 25, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
VICKI LYNN COLLINS BROWN, 68, of Ashland, wife of Kenneth Brown, died April 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Kentucky Farmer’s Bank. Private service will be April 24 at Steen Funeral Home, Ashland with burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. The service is available livestreamed by contacting the funeral home for a link to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ashlnad Animal Rescue Fund, PO Box 2061, Ashland 41101-2061.
BOBBY JOE COLLIER, 74, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Linda Elkins Collier, died April 21 in Specialty Select Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. He retired from State Electric. There will be a private, family service 1 p.m. April 23 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanvile, W.Va. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page.
OPAL KATIE GREENWOOD, 104, of Barboursville, sister of Virginia M. Ferguson, died April 20 in Chateau Grove Senior Living. She worked at Huntington Manufacturing Company, the Senior Center on 8th Avenue, was owner and operator of the Mission Church of 14th Street West. Private services for family will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, Lincoln County, W.Va.
CALVIN WILLIAM JENNINGS, 56, of Huntington, husband of Tarina McCall, died April 16. There will be a private homegoing service by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
DOROTHY JEAN LUTHER, 64, of Huntington, died April 19 at home. She worked as a clerk for the former Hill’s and Hart’s Department Stores. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
JOANN MAYNARD, 69, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of John Maynard, died April 21 in River Run Health Care of Coal Grove, Ohio. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. April 24, Haverhill Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Private visitation will be held at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, Ohio. www. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
GARY L. McCALLISTER, 79, of Naugatuck, W.Va., husband of Brenda Sue Rose McCallister, died April 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a coal miner and Deputy Sheriff in Martin County, Ky. There will be a private, family graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CLETA MAE PENNINGTON, 90, of Huntington, wife of Ralph Edward Pennington, died April 22 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
TENA C. SHEPPARD PERINONI, 97, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Ronald Perinoni, died April 20 in Harrisonburg, Va. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, 3800 Riverside Dr., Huntington, WV 25705. www.kygers.com.
ROY LEE RUGGLES JR., 44, of South Point, Ohio, died April 20 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be private, family services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
WANDA LEE BALLARD TAYLOR, 78 of Lexington, Ky.,mother of Lee Taylor of Sedalia, Colo., died April 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ANNA I. CALDWELL WETHERHOLT of Milton died April 21. She was retired from Perry-Norvell Shoe factory. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Hospice of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILMA JANE WILLIAMS, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Ray R. Williams, died April 21. She was employed by Huntington Manufacturing Company, Piece Goods Shop and American Greeting Cards and owned Wilma and Joy’s Beauty Shop. Private services will be held with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.