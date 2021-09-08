The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY M. ANDERSON SR., 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Betty Anderson, died Sept. 7 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; burial following in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE VINCENT COLES, 55, of Huntington died Aug. 29. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Family will welcome friends at noon. Burial will immediately follow services in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, WV
CHARLES LEONARD ELKINS, 77, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Nellie Joe McGuire Elkins, died Sept. 6 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 8, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LOVELLA FRY, 91 of Wayne, died Sept. 7 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
JOYCE JONES, 69, of Crown City, Ohio, mother of Amy Saunders of Crown City, died Sept. 4 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at Swan Creek Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RUSSELL LEON PARKS, 28, of Huntington, W.Va., son of Richard and Ludean Parks, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center from acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was a teacher with the Kanawha County BOE. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD PETRECHKO, 98, of Ashland, father of Richard Eugene Petrechko, Paula Lynn and Karen Anne, died Sept. 7 at home. He was a retired Boilermaker. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BRANDI DAWN PLUMLEY, 39, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 8. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 11 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
ANITA JO QUEEN- EVANS, 48, of Dunlow died Sept. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 11 to Queens Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, for graveside services at 11 a.m.
LOIS LEE RICHARDS, 86, of Huntington, widow of Charles Lee Richards, died Sept 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Reger Funeral Chapel. She was a homemaker. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DONNA JEAN RICHMOND, 85, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 8. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial following in Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the funeral home.
THOMAS LEE RICKMAN, 48, of Huntington, husband of Kathy Rickman, died Sept. 5 in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. He was a former Paramedic with the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department and Boone County EMS. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; graveside committal will follow at Browns Branch Road Cemetery, Danville, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
CHARLOTTE GAY THOMPSON, 71, of Salt Rock died Sept. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RUTH ANN TOPPINS, 83, of Huntington, widow of Glen Freeman Toppins, died Sept. 7 at home. She was a secretary for the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Funeral services will be at noon Sept. 12 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.