The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KEVIN ALEXANDER BALL, 25, of Lexington, Ky., formerly Belfry, Ky., husband of Jennifer Jobe Ball, died March 15. He was a production team member of Toyota of Georgetown, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 20, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Pecco Hollow, Belfry, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
DORIS ELLSWORTH BELLOMY, 96, of Ashland, widower of Beatrice Walden Bellomy, died March 17 in Mercy Health, Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired from Armco Steel Company as a production planner. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. March 20 at Ashland Cemetery. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, AARF.
TROY LEE BRANHAM, 72, of Paintsville, Ky., died March 16. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 18, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Branham Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
CHARLIE BROWN, 80, of Huntington, husband of Sandra Judd Brown, died March 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from J.H. Fletcher and Company. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES CHAPMAN, 74, of Belfry, Ky., died March 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
STEPHEN WILEY CONLEY, 53, of Glenwood, husband of Georgianna Lilley Conley, died March 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center. A memorial gathering will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. March 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARY LEE FREEMAN, 80, of Milton died March 18 at home. He retired from INCO Alloys. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Burial will follow. A public funeral service for friends and family will be conducted at a later date. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LOIS MARIE HOOVER, 90, of Huntington died March 15 at home. Graveside funeral service will be conducted at noon March 20 at Sunset Memorial Park, Cumberland, Md. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHAWNDA DAWN CREMEANS JACKSON, 45, of Huntington died March 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be private, family, services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LUCILLE SUMMERS LINN, 94, of Huntington died March 17 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. March 20, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary.
RYAN JOEL McCLOUD, 33, of South Point, Ohio died March 16. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANGELA RENEE McCOY, 51, of Sidney, Ky., died march 16 at home. She was a homemaker. Friends and family gather at noon March 19, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial at McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell, Ky.
DANNY McCOY, 82, of Belfry, Ky., died March 17 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 20, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 16 and 17 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
MARSHA ANN McNEELY, 59, of Huntington, wife of Bruce A. McNeely, died March 17 at home. She worked formerly at The Herald-Dispatch in the delivery department. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and private memorial services will be at a later date. www.chapmansmortuary.com
MARY FRANCES COUGHENOUR MURPHY, 76, of Ona died March 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a store manager for Sears and Roebuck. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PEARL PERRY, 80, of Rensselaer, Ind., formerly Dunlow, widow of Samuel Perry Sr., died March 16 in Methodist Hospital Southlake. Due to current health concerns, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the family. Jackson Funeral Services, Rensselaer, Ind., is in charge of arrangements. www.jacksonfuneral.com.
WILLIAM THOMAS PERRY, 78, of Prichard, husband of Mary Ward Perry, died March 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Bay Leader for Fletcher Mining Equipment. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 21, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
HENRY EDWARD PROUT, 78, of Huntington, life partner of Lois Terry, died March 16 at home. He was a retired machinist with CSX. A memorial gathering will be held at a later time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JULIE RICE RIFFE, 63, of Barboursville, died March 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was an Independent Nurse Practitioner in Huntington. Services will be at 2 p.m. March 21, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will be at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland, Ky. Visiting hours will begin at noon until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tri-State Medical Missions, 6625 Clark Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504 or Multiple Myeloma Foundation, myeloma.org. Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
MARY LOUISE HARSHBARGER SAXTON, 92, of Huntington, widow of Wesley Saxton, died March 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 19, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
RONALD V. SHORT, 86, of Haines City, Fla., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A native of Huntington, W.Va., he moved to the Haines City, Fla., area in 2003. Ronald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Short; children Ronald Jr. and Jean Marie (Eric); two siblings, Gary (Sarah) and Carol (Bill). Oak Ridge Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements. www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
NORMAN D. SKIDMORE, 84, of Barboursville died March 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be private due to the current health concerns in our country. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton St., Huntington, WV 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEANETTA SMITH, 82, of Huntington died March 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. March 21, Young Chapel A.M.E. Church, 836 18th St., Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
D. JEAN SULLIVAN, 83, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly Wayne County, W.Va., died March 12 in Birchaven Village. She was a Dental Assistant and retired from Meijer. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on March 21 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Society Northern Ohio. www.huffordfh.com.
ROBERT PAUL SWIGER, 85 of Center Point, W.Va., died March 12 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was a retired Truck Driver and Construction Worker. Graveside services were 2 p.m. March 17 at Center Point Cemetery. Harbert Funeral Home, 287 W. Main St., Salem, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.harbertfuneralhome.com.
BARRY MINUARD WATTS, 56, of Kiahsville, son of Shirley Ann Watts, died March 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., March 21, Cove Gap United Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pres-Friley Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.