The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL EUGENE ABRAHAM, 66, of St. Johns, Fla, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 13 in Jacksonville, Fla. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please join the family after the service at Guyan Country Club, 5450 Route 60 East for refreshments to continue the celebration of Mike’s life. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARROLL G. BRAGG, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Rebecca Bailey Bragg, died Aug. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EDWARD CAMPION, 85, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 1 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial will be in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
DONNA LOUISE CARPENTER, 65, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died Aug. 31. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EARL ELWOOD CASDORPH, 93, of Charleston, W.Va., father of Greta Preece of Hurricane, W.Va., die Aug. 31. He retired from the Charleston Daily Mail. Services will be private at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE VINCENT COLES, 55, of Rutherford, N.C., died Aug. 29. He worked for the Bergen County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. There will be a homegoing service at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home Sept. 10.
CLIFFORD CURTIS CURRY JR. 86 of Chesapeake, Va., died Aug. 27, 2021 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Command Master Chief U.S. Navy. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DORIS ANN DIAL, 85, of Milton died Aug. 31 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRIS DANIEL HEAD, 59, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Kathy Ash Head, died Aug. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an account manager for S & S Tire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HARRY DEAN JORDAN, 79, of Amherstdale, W.Va., husband of Mary White Jordan, died Aug. 31 at Amherstdale. He was a teacher in Man, W.Va. Remembrance service at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 during a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Donations are suggested to purchase an outdoor bench in his memory. Donations may be sent to Jennifer Belcher c/o Man Middle School, 1 Pioneer Path, Mallory, WV 25634. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS EDGAR KELLEY, 79, of Ashland, husband of Brenda Senters Kelley, died Aug. 31 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He was a retired Ashland Police Chief. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or National Law Enforcement Officers memorial at lawememorial.org. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
REV. KEITH EDWIN LEAP, 78 of Huntington, husband of Sharon Owens Leap, died Aug. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired United Methodist Minister. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Community of Grace United Methodist Church; burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
AVONELLE MAJOR, 96, of Melbourne, Fla., widow of Bertram Lee Major, died Aug. 22 in Rockledge, Fla. She was a retired teacher. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TAMMY JEAN MATTHEWS, 60, of Dublin, Ohio, daughter of Connie Cline Spina of Crown City, Ohio, died Aug. 31 in Dublin Methodist Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Victory Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Face masks and social distance are encouraged. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ROGER K. McCOMAS, 47, of Midkiff, W.Va., died Aug. 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Lunsford-McComas Cemetery, Midkiff. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com
RALPH RICHARD MORGAN SR., 68, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gordon Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEWELL ELAINE PALMER PAYNE, 88, of Winfield, W.Va., died Aug. 31 Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home.
JACKIE CONNER RAY II, 55, of Huntington died Aug. 29. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MYRTLE ANN SMITH, 65, of Huntington died Sept. 1. There will be no service or visitation. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
JIMMY LEE SWAN, 76 of Culloden, husband of Linda Clark Swan, died Aug. 28. He retired from Sears in Barboursville, and worked at Dunlap's Guns in Hurricane. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund of Forrest Burdette Memorial or Hospice of Huntington. Allen Funeral Home of Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.
XAVIER TYREESE THOMAS, 37, of Huntington died Aug. 26. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Full Gospel Assembly, 2102 10th Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SAMUEL JAMES THOMPSON, 74, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Community Tabernacle Church, Coal Grove. Burial will follow in Woodlands Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements directed by Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ANITA TOLER of Charleston, W.Va., widow of Vaughn Toler, died Aug. 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison United Methodist Church 367 State Street, Madison WV 25130. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Boone Memorial Park, Madison. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
DEBORAH LYNN WALDEN, 63, of Huntington, formerly of Matewan, W.Va., widow of Harley David Walden, died Aug. 29 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was a homemaker. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BRAD DERICK WILLIAMSON, 40, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Clint Williamson and Lisa Scarberry Jones, died Aug. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.