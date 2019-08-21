The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROGER A. ADKINS, 76, of Lavalette, died August 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from McNeil Fence. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 150 Wood Lane. Huntington. There will be a visitation with the family from 5 to 6 p.m. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial following in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to thecomfortcub.org. to help bring comfort to those coping with infant loss.
MAE FERN CHILDERS BOGGS, 79, of Ironton, wife of William Boggs, died August 20 in Community Hospice, Ashland. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DEAN ARTHUR CHIDESTER, 61, of Huntington, husband of Teri Chidester, died August 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for St. Mary’s Medical Center in ER Patient Access. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Camp Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Plybon Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
KYNGGSTON LARNELLE MICHAEL FRAZIER infant son of Stephanie Frazier and DreVonte Patterson of Huntington, died August 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
LINDA M. PENVOSE, 78 of Huntington, died August 21 in Madison Park Healthcare. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Private family services will be held. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
MICHAEL PERRY, 41, of East Lynn, husband of Stephanie Acord, died August 19 at home. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
TINA LOIS VIERS PRINCE, 61 of Prichard, died August 19 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. She was a schoolteacher in Wayne County, W.Va. By her request, she will be cremated by Tri-State Cremation Society and there will be no services. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
JACQUELINE REED, 64 of Proctorville, Ohio, died August 10. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JUANITA STEPHENS, 89, of Ashland, widow of Joe Arnett and Ollie Stephens, died August 20. She was a bookkeeper and secretary at Ashland Acoustical and VanBibber Ceilings and Floor, Mim Moore Architectural Services, and Hope's Dry Cleaners. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice.
CURTIS STEVEN TASSEN, 71 of Ona died August 20. There will be a celebration of life, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MIKE TRIMBOLI JR., 91, of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Josie “Joann” Trimboli, died August 16 in Clearwater, Fla. He was the owner of Bradley’s Produce. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES DONALD WARD, 86 of Huntington, died August 19 at home. He retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary. A celebration and tribute to life will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.beardmortuary.com.