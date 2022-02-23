The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSELLA BRYANT, 78, OF Harts, W.Va., wife of Homer Bryant, died Feb. 22. Honoring her request, there will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
JOYCE ANN BAISE FERGUSON, 68, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 17at home. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, February 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery.www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHERYL LYNN HALL, 63, of Warren, Mich., mother of Christina McEachern of Warren, Mich., Michael Hall of Huntsville, Ohio and Brent Hall of Sterling Heights, Mich., died Feb. 22 at home. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HELEN RICHARDSON HUDDLE, 97, of Coryville, Ohio, died Feb. 21. Her request for a celebration of life and death will be honored. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONALD FORD LAYNE, 87, of Ona, widower of Clara Bush Layne, died Feb. 22 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 26at Lawrence Chapel Church. Burial will follow in the Templeton Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Lawrence Chapel Church, 1363 Jenkins Creek Road, Glenwood, WV 25520. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ROBERT EUGENE LEFFINGWELL of Huntington died Feb. 7. =Services will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
COLLEEN MARIE MALONE, 63, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
DOROTHY ANN McCOMAS, 73, formerly of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 22 in Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, Fla. Gathering will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BENNIE McKINNON, 57, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Linda Lou McKinnon, died Feb. 19. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Moore Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Young Funeral Home to help with funeral arrangements.
DONNA GAY MILLER, 54, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Timothy Joe Nelson, died Feb. 19. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 24 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial follows in Hager Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service.
ROBERT EDWARD NAPIER, 77, of Milton died Feb. 20. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHIRLEY RUNYON OOTEN, 66, of Belo, W.Va., wife of Julian Ray Ooten, died Feb. 21 Williamson Appalachian Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Her family requests all attending wear a mask and social distance. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Duncan Fork House of Prayer. Burial in Runyon Cemetery, Belo, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
LISA KAY REESE, 69, of Cheshire, Ohio, died Feb. 22 in Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.ml. Feb. 25.
RANDY SIMPKINS, 70, of Branchland, W.Va., father of Krista Simpkins of Branchland, died Feb. 11. There will be a memorial service on Father’s Day weekend. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NELLIE MAE STAPLETON, 74, of Ironton, widow of Ray Sharp, died Feb. 22 in Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. She had been a healthcare worker for A&L Home Care. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
STEVEN WAYNE STEWART II, 41, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 14. Funeral service will be held at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, Ohio, and is currently pending. Burial will be in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post #93 or Toys for Tots. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DELMER LEE TOMBLIN JR., 33, of Logan, W.Va., son of Jennifer Slater of Logan, died Feb. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a head chef at KFC. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Valley of Decision Church, Verdunville, W.Va. Burial in Tomblin Cemetery, Logan. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
BETTY HENSLEY TONEY, 79, of Big Creek, W.Va., wife of Larry Toney, died Feb. 20 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a retired postmaster from the Big Creek Post Office. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
FRANCIS EDWIN WRIGHT, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Feb. 22 at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Graveside service will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Letart, W.Va.