The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEVEN ALLEN ARMSTRONG, 69, of Kenova, widower of Mary Hollingsworth Armstrong, died Sept. 5 in Huntington Health and Rehab. There will be no visitation. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. A procession will leave for the cemetery from Reger Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. www.regerfh.com.
LAURA JANE BLANKENSHIP, 76, of Ironton, widow of James E. Blankenship, died Sept. 5. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
PATRICIA SUE ELLIS, 77, of Hunt, W.Va., wife of Leonard “Buddy” Ellis, died Sept. 6 at home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Donations are suggested to a family battling cancer, Keith and Rhonda Pennington, 1607 Clayton Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LLOYD GILLENWATER, 68, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 11, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Maupin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PEGGY VANCE GREEN, 73, of Ashland, mother of Nancy Clifford Crumpton, died Sept. 6 in Community Hospice. She had worked at Ashland Oil and owned several businesses. Visitation and celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe Harbor. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ENID PATSY HAZELETT, 92 of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Ralph V. Hazelett, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral services will 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
JAMES HUGHES, 82, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Kathy Hughes, died Sept. 7. He was a retired firefighter from the Huntington Fire Department and a former employee and Vice President for the Taylors Brick Laying Company of Huntington. At his strong request, he will be cremated with a visitation only. There will be no funeral service. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD LEE JEFFERSON, 48, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Sept. 7 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
DOYLE JUSTICE, 90, of Ashland, formerly of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Virginia Ruth Kirkman Justice, died Sept. 5 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center. He was a retired pipefitter from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 10, at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visiting hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
GAIL CATHERINE LILLY of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Elton, W.Va., wife of Clark James Lilly, died Sept. 3. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Sept. 10, in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at The Jacksonville National Cemetery (lane 2).
DAVID WESLEY MARTIN, 62, of Milton, father of Elizabeth Harmon, died Aug. 19 in Milton. He retired from CSX. A memorial gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROGER ALLEN MARTIN, 66, died Sept. 5 in Pleasant Valley Nursing Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Sept. 10, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Pea Ridge. He was a retired member of the Brothers of The Wheel. The City of Huntington employed him at one time as a bus driver for the Senior Center, Snowplow and road crew truck driver. He was a part time janitor for Reliable Janitorial Services. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILBUR THOMAS MAYNARD, 85, of Huntington died Sept. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be private. Please respect social distancing and mask guidelines at the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRENDA KAY MCCLOUD, 66, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Jody McCloud, died Sept. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 10, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILMA MCFARLAND of Ironton, wife of Rodney McFarland, died Sept. 4 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She a former employee of Forth's FoodFair, Coal Grove, Ohio and was an Avon Representative. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Community Cemetery. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with the service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
KEITH MILLER, 51, of Catlettsburg, Ky., son of Brenda Miller, died Sept. 6. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
CONNIE S. MULLINS, 73 of South Point, Ohio, wife of Roger G. Mullins, died Sept. 8 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was an owner/operator of an electrical supply company. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT R. MURPHY, 82, of Fallsburg, Ky., widower of Carolyn Sue Murphy, died Sept. 3. Graveside services 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at Carter Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
LENARD MASON NIDA, 88, of Barboursville died Sept. 6. He was retired from Inco Alloys as an overhead crane operator. Services will be private. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REBECCA JANE NORRIS, 52, of Ironton, wife of Jerry Norris, died Sept. 5. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
PEGGY ANN PINSON, 74, of Ashland, died Sept. 5 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN WILLIAM RANEGAR, 54, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed died Sept. 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande, Ohio. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Rio Ridge Venue. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SYLVIA JEAN REED, 79 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept.6 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sept. 11, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends after 9:30 a.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com. Due to COVID, masks will be required.
LARRY E. SIMPKINS, 60, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Latira Grimmett Simpkins, died Sept. 5 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church, Accoville Hollow. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
TAIYARI REASE SOTELO, infant son of Lindsey Collins and Juan Martin Sotelo-Rodriguez of Huntington, died Aug. 26. Services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WALTER LEWIS SUMMERS SR., 88, of Huntington, widower of Anna Summers, died Sept. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Cabell County principal and a real estate agent. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or Little Victories Animal Rescue. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA FARMER WHITAKER, 78, of Huntington died Sept. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 9, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mausoleum. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
LAURA A. WILES, 60, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Ed Wiles, died Sept. 4 at home. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
SCOTTY WILLIAMS, 47, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sept. 3 in Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.