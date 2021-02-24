The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFREY ERIC ASH, 59 of Willow Wood, Ohio, son of Gail Morris Ash, died Feb. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Special Metals. Funeral services will be at noon Feb. 27 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wilgus, Ohio. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
SHELLY ANN BAKER, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ANDREA CHAFIN, 55, of Natchez, Miss., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., and Dahlonega, Ga., died Feb. 12 in Merit Hospital. She worked in car dealerships and was currently Comptroller of Auto Group South in Natchez. Laird Funeral Home, Natchez, is assisting her family with arrangements.
VIOLET ELLEN ABSHIRE JARRELL CLAY, 93, of Scott Depot, W.Va., wife of Harley Bernard Clay, died Feb. 23. Funeral service will be noon March 1 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home.
ROGER HUGH CHRISTIAN, 66, of Wayne, husband of Judy Russell Christian, died Feb. 20 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways as a truck driver. Visitation will be conducted two hours prior to services Feb. 27 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be required.
ARTHUR DAMRON, 81, of Dunlow, companion of Betty Humphrey, died Feb. 21 at home. He retired from Peabody Coal Company. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Sam Damron Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
RUSSELL E. GIBSON, 63 of Varney, W.Va., died Feb. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was cremated and there will be no services in honoring his wishes. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
DOROTHY “BETTY” HARPER, 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; a nurse honor service will be included. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JUNE LOUISE KARR, 90, of Huntington, widow of Walter Karr, died Feb. 22 in Heritage Health Center, Huntington. She was an office manager with Huntington Steel. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
STEPHEN LAMB, 80, of Athens, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widower of Alice J. Lamb, Feb. 20 in Athens. He retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington; burial following in Rome Proctorville Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Masks and social distance are required. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CALVIN R. McDANIEL, 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 22 at home. The March 1 service will be private at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
ROSE MARIE HYLTON MILLER, 72 of Logan, W.Va., died Feb. 17 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Highland Memory Gardens; visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
ROBERTA BELLOMY MUSSER, 67, of Ashland, wife of Kenneth Musser, died Feb. 22 at home. She was a homemaker. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LANETTE NOLES PIKE, 85, of Huntington, died Feb. 19 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Private services will be held for the family. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
THELMA JEAN SMITH ROSWALL, 79 of Huntington, widow of Gilbert “Buddy” Roswall, died Feb. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KERMIT SAWYERS III, 50, of Crown City, Ohio, died Feb. 23 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ARTHUR JOSEPH SORTET III, 80, of Huntington, husband of Dr. Judith Pinson Sortet, died Feb. 11 in in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Professional Engineer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Beard Mortuary. Online streaming may be viewed on the Beard Mortuary Facebook page. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington, Crossroads United Methodist Church or to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. www.beardmortuary.com.
JUANITA JOYCE STEELE, 80, of Huntington, formerly of East Lynn, widow of Curtis Steele died Feb. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are with Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
JAMES NELSON STOVER, 77, of Ironton, formerly of Huntington, husband of Irma L. Stover, died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He formerly worked for area automobile dealers. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RICHARD WOODROW WILSON SYDNOR JR., 81 of Huntington, husband of Stephanie Sydnor, died Feb. 11 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Burial will take place at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RACHEL DIANE WEARS, 43, of Southside, W.Va., died Feb. 17 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial following in Henderson (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES HAROLD WHITT, 75, of Culloden died Feb. 23. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in the Lucas Family Cemetery, Culloden. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.