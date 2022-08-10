The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LEROY ADKINS, 82 of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Gloria Adkins, died Aug. 9 in Appalachian Regional Hospital (Skilled Nursing), South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
SHARON QUEEN BAILEY, 88, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 8 in The Village of Riverview. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
REV. JOSH ENOCH HALL of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Lola Jean Kozee Hall, died Aug. 7 at home. He was pastor of Ajax Church of Christ. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Entombment at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Masks are requested to be worn.
ROBERT BENJAMIN HAMMONDS II, 76, of Ashland, husband of Jan Wilcox Hammonds, died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Master Electrician from Local 575, Portsmouth, Ohio. Military graveside service at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SHEILA JOAN HENRY, 87, of West Columbia formerly of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Aug. 6. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
FREDERICK HORNBUCKLE, 75, formerly of Huntington died July 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. He worked in the coal mines and eventually the steel industry in Huntington. There will be a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Vandalia Crowd House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church in Uniontown, Ala. Burial will follow in the Stephens Family Cemetery, Uniontown. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to help in the establishment of a scholarship in his name. www.pattersonfuneralservice.com/obituaries
DEBRA S. LANGDON, 67 of Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of Mary Langdon, died Aug. 8. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.wallaceffh.com.
ALICE CORRINE BROWNING MAHONE, 90, formerly of Duncan Fork, W.Va., died Aug. 9 at St. Albans, W.Va. Funeral service at noon Aug. 13 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
KENSEY FAITH McCOY, 15 of Barboursville died Aug. 7 in Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Burial in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hero's for Higher Foundation, 130 Camelot Dr., Huntington, WV 25701. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
HAROLD OTIS OWENS JR., 75 of Huntington, died July 26 at home. He retired from Owens-Illinois. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
MICHAEL ALAN PETERSON, 66, of Ona, husband of Kathy Yost Peterson, died Aug. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was retired from engineering at Alcon. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Hooser Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DREMA J. ROBERTS, 71, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Aug. 9 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Burial will follow in Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
DEBRA LYNN SNYDER, 70, of Huntington died June 17. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE JEANETTE SPURLOCK, 84 formerly of Kenova died Aug. 8. There will be a graveside service at noon Aug. 12 at White Chapel Memorial Park, Barboursville. www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
ROBERT TINCHER, 74 of Huntington died Aug. 5. There will be a private memorial service at a later time. Arrangements are directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
KATHI DAWN WAUGH, 60, of Crown City, Ohio, died Aug. 5. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Arrangements directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
FREDRICK HANSFORD YOUNG, 36 of Huntington, son of Gregory and Connie Young of Huntington, died July 31 in Charleston, W.Va. He worked as a laborer in construction. A celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Delta Hotel, Barboursville. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.