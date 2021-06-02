The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MAX EUGENE BLAKE, 91 of Huntington, widower of Betty Jean Blake, died May 31. He retired from INCO.. Services will be 2 p.m. June 6 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
JAMES CAUDILL, 75 of Barboursville died June 1. There will be no visitation or services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DANNY ROGER COURTS, 70, of Huntington died May 29. He was a retired Biomedical Technician at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Service will be at a later date. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangemens.
FLOYD EUGENE CRAIG, 63 of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Virginia Lee Lambert Craig, died May 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an employee of Buckeye Auto Parts. There will be a service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SAMUEL I B DINGESS, 68 of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Dingess, died May 11 at home. He was owner and founder of AA Tree Company. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. June 3 at Beard Mortuary. Friends and family gather one hour before service.
RONALD DODSON, 72, of Huntington died May 29. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 5 at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY L. FOFFA, 80, of Dalton, Ohio, formerly of Wayne, died May 22 in Shady Lawn Nursing Home. Friends will be received two hours prior to the 1 p.m. service on June 5 at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, Ohio. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery. www.mcintirebradhamsdleek.com.
SCOTT ANTHONY FOX, 48, of Ironton, son of Darlene Hayes Rutledge of Ironton, died May 28. He was a carpenter. There will a memorial service at a later date, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EMMA JEAN JOHNSON, 81, of Huntington, died June 1 in Madison Park Manor. She retired from Rose Laundry. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 5 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 4 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
SHAWN PATRICK KING, 43, of Huntington died May 31 at home. Services will be 10 a.m. June 4 at White Chapel Memory Gardens in the mausoleum. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
OLA KATHERINE KIRK, 91, of Woodbridge, Va., formerly of Man, W.Va., widow of Clyde E. Kirk Jr., died May 31 at home. She was a retired Registered Nurse at Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral at 1 p.m. June 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Lifehouse Recovery Center, P.O. Box 503, Huntington, WV 25710.
JAMES CALVERT LeMASTER, 93 of Barboursville, widower of Delores Darlene McClennen LeMaster, died May 30. He was a master plumber. There will be a committal service at noon June 5 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 4 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BRYAN TIMOTHY LYCAN, 55, of Louisa, KY., father of Jeremy and Bradley Lycan, died June 1. There will be a memorial service at noon June 4 at Young Funeral Home. Friends and family may gather two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
AUSTIN JEFFERY SHOEMAKER, 55, of Milton died June 1. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 5 at First Huntington Christian Baptist Church, 402 Buffington St., Huntington (Guyandotte). Burial will be in Shoemaker Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLARENCE CLAUDE WHITE, 83 of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Wilma Mays White, died May 29. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. June 4 at Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va.