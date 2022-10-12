The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HARRY ELMER ANDERSON, 68, of Chattaroy, W.Va., brother of Sola and Charlotte, died Oct. 5 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TAMELA KAY BRANDOW, 60, of Milton, sister of David R. Hufford, died Oct. 6 in Huntington. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DIANA DESKINS, formerly of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Frank Deskins, died Oct. 11 in Parkview Nursing Home. Pikeville, Ky. Funeral service at noon Oct. 14 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Kazee Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the funeral home.
BARBARA HELEN HANCOCK, 68, of Huntington died Oct. 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; entombment follows in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
JENNIFER LYNN HARTMAN, 35, of Ashland, daughter of Donnie Hartman Jr. of Ashland and the late Alice Jane Nethery Hensley, died Oct. 11 at home. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BETTY LOU HINKLE, 79, of Milton died Oct. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Church In The Valley. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIFFANY DAWN LEWIS, 40, of Huntington, mother of Bryson Liam Moore, died Oct. 9 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ANGELA FAITH MAYNARD, 68, of McAndrews, Ky., wife of Sammy Joe Maynard, died Oct. 10 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
SHIRLEY ANN MUSGRAVE, 85 of Huntington, widow of Frank D. Musgrave, died Oct. 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was the co-owner of Banner Furniture. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 15 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary.
WILLIAM EDWARD NELLONS SR., 71, of Barboursville died Oct. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial gathering from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be a graveside service at noon Oct. 17 at Donel Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER ALLEN PAULEY, 74 of Chesapeake, Ohio, father of Kevin Pauley of Chesapeake, died Oct. 6 at home. He retired from CSX Transportation. Funeral service will be conducted at noon, Oct. 13 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
FONNIE SUE REYNOLDS, 60 of Flat Rock, Mich., passed away on Oct. 9. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
JERRY KEITH SPENCE, 68 of Lavalette died Oct. 6 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
THELMA JEAN LUCAS VASS, 90, of Barboursville died Oct. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Oct. 15 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was a retired secretary from Vinson High School. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. 464, Huntington, WV 25709. www.rollinsfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.