The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELIZABETH ANN CHAFFIN-VICKERS, 35, of Hickory, N.C., formerly of Barboursville, died July 4. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help with funeral expenses.
TIFFANY MICHELE DOTSON, 26, of Huntington, died July 6 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
LEONA FERGUSON, 97, of Huntington, died July 9 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehab, Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Adkins Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES FREDERICK LEGG, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Margaret Joan Towe Legg, died July 1 at home. He was the President and owner of Spurlock’s Food Service. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
LISA ANN WEAVER LEWIS of Cross Lanes, W.Va., wife of Gordon Wyatt Lewis III, died July 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a Vice President with Huntington Bank. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Donations may be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
GLENNA FAY McCLELLAN, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 5. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday July 13, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
CHARLES WILLARD McCORMICK, 76, of Kenova, husband of Jacqueline Ann Barnett McCormick, died July 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home; burial in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeralhome. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
DAVID EUGENE MORRIS, 70, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widower of Brenda Kelly Morris, died July 9 at home. He had worked at Ironton Iron, Allegheny Fire Equipment and River's Bend Golf Course. Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Aid Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
RAYMOND RUNION, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 9 at home. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Yauger Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA SORRELL, 58, of Huntington July 8 at home. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACK G. TURNER, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Patricia Mannon Turner, died July 8 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARK EDWARD WORKMAN, 55, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Mary Miller Workman, died July 10 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.