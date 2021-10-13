The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PEGGY LYNN STUMBO BOWEN, 50, of Dunlow, W.Va., wife of Carl Bowen, died Oct. 7 at Three River Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with final expenses.
JONATHAN DAVID LUCAS, 42, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Loretta Lucas, died Oct. 11 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Mask and social distancing will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com
RUBY RUTH MAY, 96, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Oct. 12 at the Arbors at Gallipolis. A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church at a date and time to be announced; burial at Rice Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN THOMPSON, 52, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., husband of Heather Thompson, died Oct. 11 at his residence. He was president and CEO of Electric Motor Services. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
