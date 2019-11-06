The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAIDYNCE BOLTZ, of Huntington, infant son of Justine Boltz and step-son of Da'Quan Rucker, died Oct. 29 at Akron Children Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
CONITA MICHELLE FERGUSON, 45, of Genoa, W.Va., wife of Dwayne Ferguson, died Nov. 1 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Nov. 7, at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Four Oaks Cemetery. Visitation noon, prior to the service.
MARTHA HAMMONDS, 81, of Ruch, Ky., widow of David Hammonds, died Nov. 6 at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Rogers Hammonds Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Contributions can be made to Kingsbrook Lifecare Center Activity Fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com
ALVIN N. NOLTE JR., 66, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Vickie Nolte, died Nov. 6 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
WAYNE EMERSON PERKINS, 90, of Webbville, Ky., widower of Louella Perkins, died Nov. 4. He was retired from Shaker Coal and Riffe Brothers Construction. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Nov. 7, at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Perkins Family Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
ETHEL BEULAH PIERSON, 85, of Huntington, died Oct. 23 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Full Gospel Assembly; burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
CALVIN PORTER, died Oct. 29 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial service will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
BRUCE T. SHEPHERD, 62, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Kathy Shepherd, died Nov. 5 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JAMES VANCE, 75, of Harts, W.Va., died Nov. 5 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Enon United Baptist Church; burial at Nester Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. Thursday at the church until time of service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.