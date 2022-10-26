The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL LEON HALL, 59, of Barboursville, died Oct. 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Hatfield Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ANDREW NAPIER, 91 of Wayne, widower of Dicey Napier, died Oct. 24 at his residence. He was a retired auto body technician. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
WILLIAM NELSON PORTER, 73, of Genoa, widow of Vivian, Judy, Mary and Mary Porter, died Oct. 24 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. He was retired from the railroad. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Workman Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help offset funeral expenses.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.