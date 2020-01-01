The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CASEY LEE ADKINS, 31, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Christy Adkins, died Dec. 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KRISTEN RENEE BOWLES, 38, of Huntington, mother of Brooklyn Bowles, died Dec. 28. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
HELEN RICE HAGAN, 93, of Huntington, widow of Billie Rice and J. Roger Hagan, died Dec. 30 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOANN ROSEMARY HYNUS, 85, of Huntington, widow of Richard Hynus, died Dec. 29 at Hospice Home of Burlington, N.C. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary.
MELISSA S. THOMAS, 41, of Leon, W.Va., died Dec. 30 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Leon Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.