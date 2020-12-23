The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARGIE ANN CHANEY, 85, widow of Paul Chaney, died Dec. 21. Private family services will be held. www.klingelcarpenter.com
ROGER LAVERNE HAYES, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 21 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GLENDORA MAE GUE SMITH LETT, 89, of Huntington, died Dec. 17. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
DONNA D. REYNOLDS MEADOWS, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Arvell Meadows, died Dec. 22 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOHN MORAN, 86, of Huntington, husband of Kathy Moran, died Nov. 11 at Heartland of Riverview Assisted Living. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com