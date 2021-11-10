The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ERIC DAVID BLAKE, 46, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 4 at St. Mary’s. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KURTIS ISIAHA CARTER, 31, of Ashland, Ky., died Nov. 3. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Christ Temple Church; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to Brown Funeral Chapel to help with expenses.
TERESA JOHNSON GIBSON, 50, of Ashland, Ky., died Nov. 9 at Community Hospice. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HAZEL DAWN MEADOWS, 99, of Huntington, died Nov. 8 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
KAREN SUE STOVER, 72, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Ceredo, died Nov. 9. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery; burial will follow. Visitation will be held 1 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LEONARD GARFIELD VAUGHN, died Nov. 4 at his residence. He was the owner and operator of various automobile services. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Christ Temple Church; burial at Colony Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.