The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD LEE BLACK, 61, of Milton, died March 22. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Templeton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dolly Parton Imagination Library. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DENNIS CRAIG BOWLES, 56, of Sweetwater Tenn., husband of Vada Bowles, died March 10. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Koontz Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
OTTO CLIFFORD DANIELS, 103, of Huntington, husband of Delores Daniels, died March 23 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from 7-Up Bottling Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at White Chapel Mausoleum; burial will follow. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BETTY L. EDWARDS, 96, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Chester Edwards, died March 11 at her residence. She was retired from Fairland School System. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Crown City Cemetery; visitation 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DOROTHY C. FERRIS, 91, of Huntington, widow of Joe Ferris, died March 20 at Woodlands Retirement Community. She was retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
EDWARD FRASHER, 87, of Louisa, Ky., died March 22. He served in the Air Force and was a farmer. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
GLORIA MAE MUNDY NASH, 84, of Huntington, widow of Norris Nash Sr., died March 21 at her residence. She was retired from WPBY Public Broadcasting. A private graveside service will be held at Ashland Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com
IRMA LEE STOVER, 85, of Huntington, widow of James Stover, died March 22 at St. Mary's Medical Center Ironton Campus. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary.