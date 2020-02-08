2020_0209_muhoops
Buy Now

Marshall’s Jarrod West drives to the basket past Louisiana Tech’s Derric Jean during a Conference USA men’s basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.

 Marcus Constantino/For The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Jarrod West totaled 25 points and seven assists and Mikel Beyers came off the bench to score a career-high 24 as Marshall held off Louisiana Tech 83-79 in overtime on Saturday.

West sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers for the Thundering Herd (12-13, 6-6 Conference USA). Beyers sank 6 of 9 from 3-point range and added six rebounds. Taevion Kinsey pitched in with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Amorie Archibald made 1 of 2 free throws with 22 seconds remaining in regulation to give Louisiana Tech a 68-66 lead, but Beyers buried a jumper with 5 seconds left to force overtime. Beyers opened the extra period with a 3-pointer and Marshall never trailed although the Bulldogs pulled even twice. West hit a 3-pointer with 64 seconds left in OT after Louisiana Tech closed within a point and the Thundering Herd closed out the victory from there.

Kalob Ledoux led six players in double figures with 16 points for the Bulldogs (17-7, 8-4). Mubarak Muhammed added 12 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Reserve Andrew Gordon scored 12 with eight rebounds, while Jacolby Pemberton had 12 points and seven boards. Amorie Archibald added 11 points and Daquan Bracey scored 10, but the pair made only 6 of 23 shots from the field.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.