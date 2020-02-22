BLOX Marshall Herd basketball.jpg

HUNTINGTON — Jarrod West had 18 points to lead five Marshall players scoring in double figures as the Thundering Herd topped Old Dominion 74-66 on Saturday night.

Jannson Williams, Taevion Kinsey and Iran Bennett added 14 points apiece for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor chipped in 10 points.

West hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Williams had 13 rebounds, while Bennett posted five blocks.

Malik Curry had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Monarchs (11-17, 7-8 Conference USA). Xavier Green added 15 points and six rebounds. Joe Reece had 14 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Carver had three points and 17 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd improve to 2-0 against the Monarchs for the season. Marshall defeated Old Dominion 68-67 on Jan. 18. Marshall (14-14, 8-7) plays UAB on the road on Thursday. Old Dominion faces Florida Atlantic at home on March 1.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.