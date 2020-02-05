2013 0616 SesquiCoverMain 01

West Virginia's iconic gold Capitol dome in Charleston is pictured.

 The Associated Press
The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday told state agencies to prepare for potential flooding ahead of an expected dousing of heavy rainfall that's caused flash flood watches in 13 counties.

The Republican said officials with the state's homeland security and emergency management department will be tracking rainfall amounts and high-water activity through Friday.

West Virginia National Guard leadership will also be prepared to help local officials in the case of flooding, he said.

