RIPLEY, W.Va. — Health officials in West Virginia are hoping a new initiative will help Jackson County residents quickly inform first responders about their medical conditions.

WCHS-TV reports the Jackson County Health Department is offering free seat belt covers that will display personal and medical information that first responders can use during a car crash or other emergency situations.

Known as “Medical Seat Belt Safety Days,” the county will provide the free covers on March 26 and 27.

People interested should bring their medical insurance information and a list of medications they currently take.

Car seat safety checks also will be provided during that time at no charge.

