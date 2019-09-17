Ohio Family Killed
These undated images released by the Ohio Attorney General's Office show, from left, George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner. Authorities announced Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that the family of four had been arrested in the slayings of eight members of one family in rural Ohio two years ago. 

WAVERLY, Ohio — A woman charged in the fatal shootings of eight people in Ohio has lost jail phone and mail privileges after a judge determined she violated a court order not to communicate with her relatives who also face charges.

Angela Wagner acknowledged to a Pike County judge through her attorneys Monday that she discussed the case with her mother, Rita Newcomb. Newcomb isn't charged in the 2016 shootings of Rhoden family members but has pleaded not guilty to charges including forgery in a related matter.

The judge on Monday revoked Wagner's ability to send and receive mail and make and receive phone calls, except for communication with her defense team.

Wagner, her husband and their two sons have pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in the Rhoden family slayings.

